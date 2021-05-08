Capitals’ loss to Flyers erases wiggle room to win East Division

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Gillis
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Capitals’ loss to Flyers erases wiggle room to win division originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

All season long there’s been a familiar refrain — as there typically is — from players and coaches on the Capitals that emphasized keeping focused on one day at a time. 

Now, there has to be a multiple-day outlook for the Capitals as their season comes down to the finish line. To win the East Division, they’ll likely need to take both of their final two games in regulation.

With a 4-2 loss to the Flyers on Friday at Capital One Arena, the Capitals’ wiggle room, for the time being, has evaporated. If they want to win the division for the sixth season in a row, the only way to guarantee that right now is to beat the Flyers and Bruins in regulation Saturday and Tuesday. 

“They’re big points for us that we let get by here,” head coach Peter Laviolette said. “Can’t be any excuses. You can give the old adage of whatever you want, but at the end of the day, we needed to be better. I just thought we were on our heels too much.”

The Capitals (73 points) are now in second in the wildly crowded East Division standings with two games left to play. They trail the Penguins (75 points) by two points, who have one game left to play. The Capitals lead the Bruins (71 points) by two points, who have three games left to play. The Islanders, with 68 points, are almost certainly destined for fourth place. 

The Penguins will conclude their regular season tomorrow against the Sabres in the afternoon, meaning the Capitals will know exactly what they need to do in their final two games to take the division once again when they hit the ice. Puck drop against the Flyers is scheduled for 7pm on NBC Sports Washington.

"I think there were times in the game where we were the better team and there were times where we put our foot off the gas and they had their chances,” forward Daniel Sprong said. “We know playoffs is coming up and that's not how we want to play, so I think all of us in that room know what we've got to do tomorrow and leave it at that."

Against the Flyers, the Capitals concluded their hectic past few days with stretches of inconsistency and mistakes they haven't shown of late. To beat the Flyers in the rematch in less than 24 hours, they’ll have to rectify that.

“Those aren't types of games that we want to have at this point in the year,” forward T.J. Oshie said. “It should be the exact opposite, I think, of our start, so we'll have to learn from that and talk about it and watch video and change the way we started the game tomorrow night.”

There is still a scenario where a Penguins loss to the Sabres, or a win in overtime/shootout, can lessen the burden on the Capitals and what they need to accomplish in the final two games. But with the Penguins facing the last-place Sabres, that appears unlikely for the time being and certainly not a hypothetical anyone can count on.

The NHL’s tie-breaking procedure is: Regulation wins, regulation/overtime wins and total wins. Right now, the Penguins have 28 regulation wins, 33 regulation/overtime wins and 36 total wins. The Capitals have 28 regulation wins, 31 regulation/overtime wins and 34 total wins. 

Should the Penguins take care of business tomorrow afternoon in regulation, as expected, the Capitals would win the first tiebreaker against the Penguins with two more regulation wins of their own. If the wins are not in regulation, Washington cannot reach Pittsburgh in the second and third tiebreakers. Should the Capitals lose in any fashion, or even win in overtime or a shootout in the final two games, the division title will go to Pittsburgh.

In short, the Capitals can even finish with the same amount of points as the Penguins as long as they have more regulation wins. Otherwise, the road for the Capitals to get to the NHL's final four runs through Pittsburgh.

It doesn’t take much for the Capitals and their fans to root for Penguins losses, but now, that feels a bit more pronounced. 

The Capitals have also not wrapped up the second seed, and thus home-ice, in the first round of the playoffs just yet. The Bruins can still reach 77 points with games against the Rangers, Islanders and Capitals to finish the season. Not only is there a possibility the Capitals don’t win the division, but there’s also one that means they'll start the playoffs on the road in Boston.

All of that is not lost on the Capitals, who were focused on the crucial two points entering Friday’s game against the Flyers, but now, that’s the most important storyline of the season.

“We were focused on it tonight, but what we were saying and what we were doing were two different things,” Laviolette said. “We’ll talk about it and get ready for tomorrow.”

Recommended Stories

  • A bad start and lack of scoring depth plague Capitals in loss to Flyers

    An emotional week caught up with the Capitals on Friday in a lackluster 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

  • NHL-Wilson says surprised by controversy over Panarin incident

    Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson said he had reached out to New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin after injuring him in a Monday-night scuffle that prompted outrage across the National Hockey League (NHL) and was ready to move on from the incident. Wilson, who has been suspended five times for violent acts, tossed Panarin like a rag doll during Monday's game at Madison Square Garden, prematurely ending the NHL most valuable player candidate's season. He received a slim $5,000 fine for the incident and was not suspended, angering fans, players and the Rangers front office, who saw the punishment as woefully inadequate.

  • White Sox' Luis Robert won't require surgery for strained hip flexor

    White Sox center fielder Luis Robert will not require surgery for his strained hip flexor, according to the White Sox.

  • Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera passes Babe Ruth on MLB's all-time hits leaderboard

    Miguel Cabrera is two hits closer to reaching 3,000. And the Tigers star has passed a baseball legend in the process.

  • Brad Stevens' update on Robert Williams' injury is 'not ideal'

    Celtics head coach Brad Stevens provided an update on center Robert Williams' injury, and it isn't what C's fans wanted to hear.

  • Bengals invite another QB to rookie minicamp

    The Cincinnati Bengals added another QB to the roster for rookie minicamp.

  • Simon Yates out to justify Giro d'Italia favourite tag and banish bad memories in process

    Britain’s Simon Yates says he is hoping to have a “clear run” at the Giro d’Italia this year as he seeks to banish the memories of the last few years and justify his status as race favourite. Yates, who showed good form to win the recent Tour of the Alps, has been tipped by everyone from Alberto Contador to Bradley Wiggins to claim the maglia rosa this year. The 28 year-old from Bury is also favourite with the bookmakers, ahead of Ineos Grenadiers’ Egan Bernal and Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Remco Evenepoel. But the BikeExchange rider - a Vuelta a Espana winner in 2018 - has seemed reluctant to talk up his chances, knowing only too well how quickly fortunes can change in what is generally regarded as the least predictable of the three grand tours. In 2018, Yates led for over two weeks only to collapse spectacularly three days from the finish, with Chris Froome going on to take the pink jersey. In 2019, Yates began the race by publicly stating that he considered himself “the number one favourite”. But he was never at his best, eventually finishing eighth. Last year, at the rescheduled ‘autumn’ Giro, Yates was forced to abandon in the second week after contracting Covid-19, one of a number of positives in his Australian team which eventually forced them to retire en masse. “I’m hoping for a clear run this year,” Yates said. “Two years ago I made some mistakes in training beforehand, and I did too much too early in 2018. A guy can come from nowhere and win [it] as I know from personal experience.” One needs only look at last year’s extraordinary race to realise the truth of that statement. The eventual winner, Londoner Tao Geoghegan Hart, only got the opportunity to ride for himself after Ineos’ original leader Geraint Thomas crashed out. And Yates was not the only race favourite to contract Covid, with Steven Kruijswijk of Jumbo-Visma also falling victim. Geoghegan Hart took pink for the first time after the final stage. Little wonder pundits are reserving judgement this time around. “It's difficult to choose just one favourite because of so much uncertainty,” Contador told Eurosport. “For now the only rider who has shown 100 per cent that he is in good shape is Yates after a great ride in the Tour of the Alps.” Wiggins, also speaking to Eurosport, said Yates was his favourite, too, but added that other young British riders such as Hugh Carthy (EF Education–Nippo), who finished on the podium at last year’s Vuelta a Espana, and James Knox, a team-mate of Evenepoel’s at Deceuninck-QuickStep, were also well capable of success. “This really is a race for those guys now,” Wiggins insisted. “Hugh was third in the Vuelta last year, Tao’s winning of the Giro last year… it really snowballs and success breeds success.” Ireland’s Dan Martin, who has Britain’s Alex Dowsett in his Israel-Start-Up Nation team, is also among the GC contenders. The race begins on Saturday with a short 8.6-kilometre time trial prologue in Turin. Evenepoel, the 21 year-old Belgian, will be among the favourites despite not having raced since last August. This year’s route takes in some Giro classics including the Zoncolan and the Gavia, as well as some gravel roads on stage 11, before a final day time trial in Milan. “I’m happy with my condition, but the Giro is a very different race,” Yates said of his form. “I will have to be careful, calm and cautious.”

  • Zverev beats Nadal in in Madrid Open quarters

    Alexander Zverev ended his winless streak on clay against Rafael Nadal, keeping the Spaniard from winning a sixth Madrid Open.

  • Canucks’ Zack MacEwen suspended one game for kneeing

    Vancouver Canucks forward Zack MacEwen was suspended for one game without pay by the NHL on Friday for kneeing Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

  • Detroit Red Wings defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-2: Game thread recap

    Detroit Red Wings game time, TV channel, radio info, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Columbus Blue Jackets

  • a Goal from Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers

    (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goal from Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 05/07/2021

  • The Buzzer: Blues clinch, Lightning – Panthers series set, Hurricanes win Central title

    Highlights, scores, and more from around the league.

  • Lightning fall to Stars in final home game of regular season

    TAMPA — With their postseason hopes on the line Friday night, the Stars made sure to capitalize on every scoring opportunity in a 5-2 win over the Lightning at Amalie Arena. The win moved Dallas within two points of idle Nashville for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division heading into the final weekend of its regular season. With the Lightning losing in regulation, the ...

  • The unique ability that has Canelo Alvarez on top of the boxing world

    Alvarez has that rare ability to zero in on what’s important at any given moment and push everything else aside.

  • Roma hires Jose Mourinho as its next manager

    Jose Mourinho joins Roma after a rough 17 months with Tottenham.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks put Brooklyn Nets on notice

    Don't forget about the Milwaukee Bucks.

  • Cycling-Froome says critics calling for his retirement spur him on

    Froome spent more than three weeks in hospital after breaking his neck, femur, elbow, hip and ribs in a high-speed crash in the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine but the Briton has made a full recovery. The four-times Tour de France champion, who left Ineos-Grenadiers for Israel-Start Up Nation during the close season, came 81st overall in the Tour of Catalunya in March and some social media users said he should end his career. Froome, 35, was not part of the Tour last year after being left out of the Ineos-Grenadiers squad but is expected to line up with his new team this year.

  • Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders set for unification bout

    It will finally be about what happens inside the ring for Billy Joe Saunders when he faces Canelo Alvarez in Saturday's super middleweight unification bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The underdog from England has raised concerns this week about everything from the three-judge panel lacking a representative from the United Kingdom to the size of the ring he will fight Alvarez in. Ultimately, Saturday presents a the biggest opportunity of his career for Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs).

  • Barcelona barbecue hosted by Lionel Messi under investigation for potential COVID-19 protocol violations

    A team-building gesture might backfire for Lionel Messi and Barcelona.

  • Billy Joe Saunders ready for the challenge that is Canelo Alvarez

    Saunders made noise about not fighting Alvarez because of the size of the ring, but that was never really going to happen.