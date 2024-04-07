Capitals take losing streak into home matchup against the Senators

Ottawa Senators (33-39-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (36-30-10, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Capitals -134, Senators +113; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals play the Ottawa Senators as losers of five in a row.

Washington is 20-12-6 at home and 36-30-10 overall. The Capitals have gone 28-5-4 in games they score three or more goals.

Ottawa has a 13-21-2 record in road games and a 33-39-4 record overall. The Senators rank ninth in NHL play with 310 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The Capitals won 6-3 in the last meeting. Alexander Ovechkin led the Capitals with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has 26 goals and 38 assists for the Capitals. Ovechkin has scored 10 goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has 18 goals and 52 assists for the Senators. Jakob Chychrun has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Senators: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), T.J. Oshie: day to day (upper body), Ethan Bear: out (personal).

Senators: Angus Crookshank: day to day (lower body), Josh Norris: out for season (upper body), Matthew Highmore: out (upper-body), Tim Stutzle: day to day (upper-body), Travis Hamonic: day to day (lower body), Zack MacEwen: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.