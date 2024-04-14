Capitals host the Bruins after Milano's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (47-18-15, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (38-31-11, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Boston Bruins after Sonny Milano scored two goals in the Capitals' 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Washington is 38-31-11 overall and 21-12-7 at home. The Capitals have a 29-5-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

Boston has a 23-8-9 record on the road and a 47-18-15 record overall. The Bruins have a 17-5-6 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Monday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Bruins won 3-2 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has scored 27 goals with 39 assists for the Capitals. Hendrix Lapierre has six assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 47 goals and 62 assists for the Bruins. Danton Heinen has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (upper body), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Nick Jensen: day to day (undisclosed), Ethan Bear: out (personal).

Bruins: Justin Brazeau: out (upper-body), Milan Lucic: out (personal), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder).

