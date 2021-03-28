Capitals hold on to beat Rangers for 10th win in 11 games

  • Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) celebrates his second goal of the game with center Nicklas Backstrom (19) in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    1/14

    Rangers Capitals Hockey

    Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) celebrates his second goal of the game with center Nicklas Backstrom (19) in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) celebrates his first goal of the game with defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) and center Nicklas Backstrom (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    2/14

    Rangers Capitals Hockey

    Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) celebrates his first goal of the game with defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) and center Nicklas Backstrom (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) passes the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    3/14

    Rangers Capitals Hockey

    Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) passes the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, right, celebrates his goal with defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    4/14

    Rangers Capitals Hockey

    Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, right, celebrates his goal with defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, right, celebrates his goal next to New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    5/14

    Rangers Capitals Hockey

    Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, right, celebrates his goal next to New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) hits New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    6/14

    Rangers Capitals Hockey

    Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) hits New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) battles for the puck against New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    7/14

    Rangers Capitals Hockey

    Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) battles for the puck against New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) skates with the puck past Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    8/14

    Rangers Capitals Hockey

    New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) skates with the puck past Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) and right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrate after an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. The Capitals won 5-4. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    9/14

    Rangers Capitals Hockey

    Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) and right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrate after an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. The Capitals won 5-4. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal with defenseman Justin Schultz (2) and defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) during the third period of an NHL hockey game New York Rangers, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    10/14

    Rangers Capitals Hockey

    Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal with defenseman Justin Schultz (2) and defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) during the third period of an NHL hockey game New York Rangers, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière, center, celebrates his goal with defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) next to Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    11/14

    Rangers Capitals Hockey

    New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière, center, celebrates his goal with defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) next to Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Washington Capitals right wing Richard Panik (14) collides with New York Rangers defenseman Libor Hajek (25) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    12/14

    Rangers Capitals Hockey

    Washington Capitals right wing Richard Panik (14) collides with New York Rangers defenseman Libor Hajek (25) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) scores a goal against Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    13/14

    Rangers Capitals Hockey

    New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) scores a goal against Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • New York Rangers goaltender Keith Kinkaid (71) watches the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    14/14

    Rangers Capitals Hockey

    New York Rangers goaltender Keith Kinkaid (71) watches the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) celebrates his second goal of the game with center Nicklas Backstrom (19) in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) celebrates his first goal of the game with defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) and center Nicklas Backstrom (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) passes the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, right, celebrates his goal with defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, right, celebrates his goal next to New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) hits New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) battles for the puck against New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) skates with the puck past Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) and right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrate after an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. The Capitals won 5-4. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal with defenseman Justin Schultz (2) and defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) during the third period of an NHL hockey game New York Rangers, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière, center, celebrates his goal with defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) next to Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Capitals right wing Richard Panik (14) collides with New York Rangers defenseman Libor Hajek (25) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) scores a goal against Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
New York Rangers goaltender Keith Kinkaid (71) watches the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEPHEN WHYNO
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitals players and coach Peter Laviolette sounded as if they'd lost after holding on to beat the New York Rangers 5-4 Sunday.

That's a good sign for the first-place team in the East Division after tying the Tampa Bay Lightning for the top spot in the NHL.

Washington has won 10 of 11 games to move two points up on the second-place New York Islanders and looks primed for another deep playoff run. Instead of celebrating two goals by Tom Wilson, the 724th of Alex Ovechkin's career or three points from T.J. Oshie, the Capitals lamented a sloppy third period that turned a blowout into a nail-biter.

This veteran team has grown to appreciate the value of piling up points and learning lessons along the way, and this game serves as another teachable moment after almost letting what should have been an easy victory slip away.

“If there’s a trend, we want to address it,” said Wilson, who has five points in four games since returning from a seven-game suspension. “The whole season is definitely just to get ready for the meaningful hockey. You want to win games, you want to get there and you want to build your game and feel good about it going into the playoffs.”

The Capitals have been outscored 40-34 in third periods this season. They led 4-0 on Evgeny Kuznetsov's goal 5:15 into the third before a Rangers scoring flurry made things interesting.

Oshie's deflection goal with 8:14 left proved crucial, standing up as the game-winner. Colin Blackwell scored twice on his 28th birthday, No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière scored the fifth goal of his rookie season and Chris Kreider scored on the power play, cutting New York's deficit to one with 3:52 left.

Ilya Samsonov made a few final saves to give him 16 in his second consecutive victory. But the Capitals had to sweat it out.

“There’s been times throughout the year where we’ve gotten ourselves in good positions going into the third and we maybe take our foot off the gas — not a lot, but just a little bit,” said Oshie, who also had two assists. “We didn’t really stay on the attack, so that’s definitely something that we’ve got to address going forward."

The good news for the Capitals is they improved to 18-1-0 when leading at the second intermission. And their best players are producing: Ovechkin has 11 goals in 11 games and leads the team with 18; Kuznetsov has 12 points in 10 games and Jakub Vrana picked up his first point in five games.

Keith Kinkaid made 17 saves for the Rangers, who have lost back-to-back one-goal games after a three-game winning streak.

“Some bounces went their way,” Rangers defenseman Adam Fox said. "We responded well in the third and came up just short, but obviously a good effort there to keep it going in the third.”

SAMSONOV AGAIN

Samsonov started two games in a row for the second time this season and first since March 11 and 13 against the Flyers. He had been rotating with Vitek Vanecek, who started all but one game while Samsonov was out with COVID-19, but Samsonov's 24-save shutout of New Jersey was enough to earn the nod in net again.

“His last game, he played really well,” Laviolette said. “He had a day off and a break, so it wasn’t a stress situation for either goaltender. There’s plenty of games coming up, so I wouldn’t read too much into it.”

QUINN BACK

Rangers coach David Quinn was back behind the bench after missing the past six games while in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

“He definitely brought some energy today behind the bench,” Blackwell said. "When we got down, he was cheering everybody on, telling them that there’s still plenty of time left.”

Quinn, who said he “didn’t get hit too bad by it” and experienced only mild symptoms, spoke to Vegas coach Peter DeBoer about the predicament of missing games after testing positive for the virus. They agreed there was a silver lining to it.

“Me being away from the team was a little bit longer than his, so mine was probably a little bit more painful,” Quinn said. “You see things a little bit differently. I think you can give yourself a chance to do some self-evaluation. I think it was a good opportunity for me to kind of reset and watch things from a different light.”

Kris Knoblauch, who went 4-2 as acting coach, remained on the bench with assistant David Oliver still out.

ELLER STILL OUT

The Capitals played their seventh consecutive game without Lars Eller because of a lower-body injury and eighth of the past nine without their third-line center. Despite that lengthy absence, Laviolette isn't considering Eller out long term.

RANGERS LOGJAM

Phil Di Giuseppe entered the Rangers lineup after Brendan Lemieux was traded to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday for a fourth-round pick. Quinn said a “logjam” of forwards precipitated the trade.

“It seemed like the right thing to do,” Quinn said. “It’s going to give (Lemieux) an opportunity to maybe play in a little bit more of a role that he’s looking for. He was a good player for us, and we’re going to miss him.”

LAST IN D.C. WITHOUT FANS?

The Capitals played in front of empty stands for the 19th and perhaps final time at home this season. They're the last in the East Division — and one of just five U.S. teams — without fans or plans announced for their return at a limited capacity. Washington next plays at home April 8 against the Boston Bruins.

UP NEXT

These teams face off again Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, the opener of the Capitals' five-game road trip all in the New York area with games at the Rangers, Islanders and New Jersey Devils.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hold off Rangers; Busy afternoon for Oshie (and his face)

    The Capitals are on a roll, with wins in 10 of their last 11 games.

  • a Goal from Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers

    (Washington Capitals) with a Goal from Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers, 03/28/2021

  • NY, CT among 22 states with more than 10% increase in new COVID cases

    After months of decline, 22 states -- including New York and Connecticut -- have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases.

  • New Jersey and New York are the top two states for new COVID-19 infections per capita

    Even as vaccination rates have accelerated, rising coronavirus infection rates in New Jersey and New York have made them the top two states for new infections per capita, according to the Associated Press. Why it matters: New York was an epicenter of the coronavirus early on in the pandemic. Potent variants are now circulating and the recent rise in cases is likely the result of new reopening measures coupled with the public's decreasing caution, per AP. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: In New Jersey, the number of new infections over the past month has risen by 37%, according to AP. In the past 2 weeks New Jersey reported 647 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.New York has done only slightly better, averaging 548 new cases per 100,000 residents. The big picture: The situation in New York and New Jersey is reflective of the national one, as case numbers have begun to rise.Earlier this month NIAID Director Anthony Fauci warned that the situation in the U.S. was plateauing, as states reversed some of their safety measures. Two weeks ago the U.S. was averaging 54,000 new cases a day—now that number is 62,000, according to AP. At the White House Covid-19 briefing last week, CDC director Rochelle Walensky warned that although deaths continue to decline, "they remain at elevated levels and in the past week the rate of decline of death has slowed."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Todd Frazier opts out of Pirates deal

    Todd Frazier is a free agent searching for a new team after he decided to opt out of his deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. Frazier joined the Pirates on a minor-league deal and had a choice to opt out of the contract if he did not expect to make the big-league roster. The 35-year-old plans to continue his career rather than retire, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported.

  • Kings acquire Brendan Lemieux from Rangers for 2021 4th-round pick

    The son of four-time Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux should add depth to the Los Angeles Kings forward corps.

  • Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays tie in spring training, 4-4: Game thread replay

    Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers face Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday in Dunedin, Florida.

  • Woman dies being struck by car while walking across freeway lanes in Stockton

    A woman died after she tried to cross the freeway and was struck by a car Saturday morning in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to the crash on Interstate 5 and Downing Avenue around 7 a.m. See more above.

  • Grading the Vikings’ acquisition of CB Mackensie Alexander

    The Minnesota Vikings cornerback unit just got a lot better with the 2021 free agency acquisition of Mackensie Alexander.

  • Virus fight stalls in early hot spots New York, New Jersey

    A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection. About 50,000 people per week in New York are testing positive for the virus, a number that hasn’t much changed since mid-February. New Jersey has been reporting about 647 new cases for every 100,000 residents over the past 14 days.

  • Court fight against Georgia voting overhaul no sure thing

    Court challenges to Republican-led election restrictions in Georgia and elsewhere face an uncertain road in a legal system that has grown more conservative in recent years. National legislation favored by Democrats could counteract some state restrictions, but that too is no sure thing in a closely divided Congress. Groups opposed to Georgia's sweeping overhaul of election laws filed suit in federal court in Atlanta on Thursday, a few hours after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the new law.

  • Longtime NBA, ABA coach Stan Albeck dies at 89

    Stan Albeck spent time leading the Nuggets, Cavs, Spurs, Nets and Bulls throughout his more than three decades in the league.

  • The NBA looks more wide open after trade deadline

    Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.

  • These new NFL tees from BreakingT are the perfect solution to our offseason blues

    As free agency continues and in the run-up to the draft, be on the lookout for more exciting products that will come from the BreakingT/NFLPA alliance.

  • Tennis: Depth in women's game no surprise for top players

    The WTA circuit has seen only one repeat winner in 13 tournaments this year and for Japan's Naomi Osaka, who is fast emerging as the next dominant force in women's tennis, the results underline the depth of talent on the Tour. Russian Daria Kasatkina, who bagged the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne last month, became the first two-time winner on the Tour this year on Sunday after the 23-year-old's triumph in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final. While Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated the men's game, women's tennis has been searching for a successor to Serena Williams since the 23-times major winner became a mother in 2017.

  • Olympics-Injury ends champion racewalker Tallent's bid for Tokyo swan song

    Australia's former Olympic champion racewalker Jared Tallent announced his retirement on Friday after injury stymied his bid to qualify for a fourth Summer Games in Tokyo later this year. The 36-year-old, who won gold in the 50km walk at the 2012 Olympics retrospectively and also took silver in the event at the 2008 and 2016 games, ends his career as the most decorated male Australian in track and field. "I had planned for Tokyo to be my swansong but I've had a number of setbacks from an injury to my hamstring, with the latest one putting a halt to my final preparations for the Australian 50km Race walking championships this weekend," Tallent said.

  • Bears proudly announce Andy Dalton as starting quarterback, 4 months before training camp

    There will not be a quarterback competition between Dalton and Nick Foles.

  • Clippers trade Lou Williams to Hawks for Rajon Rondo

    Rondo returns to Los Angeles after playing with the Lakers last season.

  • Changed the Game: After being told she'd fail as a pitcher, Lisa Fernandez became one of the best ever

    When she was pitching, it was almost impossible to get a hit off her. When she was hitting, it was almost impossible to get her out.

  • Stipe Miocic’s wife provides update on ex-champ after UFC 260 knockout

    Stipe Miocic appears to be in good health after his knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in the UFC 260 main event.