Capitals' Garnet Hathaway, Brenden Dillon have spoken about their 2018 fight

When the Capitals swung a trade for Brenden Dillon before the deadline, the first thought in a number of people's minds was the defenseman's epic fight with eventual Capitals teammate Garnet Hathaway in 2018.

Hathaway was on the Flames and Dillon played for the Sharks at the time, and the two players exchanged massive blows until the referees had to separate the two since neither fell to the ice.

On the Between Two Blue Lines Podcast with Nic Dowd, Hathaway was asked about how he and Dillon handled their history when the latter arrived in Washington.

"We've talked about it a few times actually," Hathaway said. "And luckily [Dillon] hasn't tried to do it in practice which is great.

"I was just looking at it [Thursday night] actually, sitting with him on the bus, we were kinda joking about it."

Hathaway and Dillon tried to watch the video on the bus, but it unfortunately didn't load. Still, Hathaway took the opportunity to get some pointers from his new teammate.

"I asked him some technique questions that he did, we kind of got into it," he said.

He also made it seem like the fight happened more out of necessity than any hard feelings during the game.

The Sharks were up 5-1 with five minutes left in the game, and as Hathaway noted, the fight gave Dillon the "Gordie Howe hat trick." One gets such a hat trick by tallying a goal, an assist and a fight all in one game, and Dillon just needed to drop the gloves to secure the prestigious accomplishment.

"Hockey players get to know each other pretty quickly," he said. "Playing with Dilly, he's a competitive guy but he's always played between the lines, he's an honest player, he's respectful.

"When he got traded, I got his phone number and I texted [Dillon], and first thing when we walked into each other in the locker room it was a nice handshake, 'how you doing?' and just a seamless transition. He makes it easy."

Hathaway then went on to say he believes the Capitals had a great group before the trade, but that Dillon is a perfect fit for them.

The results haven't been there for the Caps since Dillon arrived. The team's 3-3-2 in the eight games he's suited up for them, but it's clear Dillon's teammate see him as somebody who can help this team win a Stanley Cup. With 15 games left in the season and the Flyers right on the Capitals' heels in the division, we'll see if they're right.

