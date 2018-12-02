Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov shows off incredible hands on jaw-dropping goal

Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov reminded us that special things happen when the puck is on his stick against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images)

Evgeny Kuznetsov is a very gifted man.

When it comes to high-end skill and talent, there are few hockey players on the planet in the same conversation as the Washington Capitals forward. It may sound cliche, but every time the 26-year-old gets the puck on his stick, there’s a good chance that something incredible is going to happen.

His rare combination of speed, stickhandling and creativity were put on display against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon. After picking up a pass from Brett Connolly in the neutral zone and barely staying onside after doing so, the crafty Russian broke into the Ducks’ zone and began to cut towards the net.

With only Anaheim’s goaltender Ryan Miller to beat, Kuznetsov pulled this out of his back pocket.

Evgeny Kuznetsov probably gives fantastic massages with those soft hands.





Although this happened less than five minutes into the second period to make it 4-1 for Washington at the time, Kuznetsov should have been forced to hit the showers immediately because that was filthy.

To have the presence of mind and patience to pull something like that off is just insane. On top of that, he did it in only his second game back after missing two weeks due to an upper-body injury.

Interestingly enough, the goal, his seventh of the season, was only his first of the year at even strength in 2018-19.

That’s tough to believe with hands like that.

Unfortunately for Kuznetsov and the rest of the Capitals, they would go on to surrender a 5-1 lead and lose this one by a final score of 6-5.

