Capitals-Canadiens game postponed due to Canadian attendance restrictions

The Capitals' visit to Montreal to play the Canadiens in the New Year has been postponed. On Tuesday, the NHL announced that the Jan. 4 matchup will be one of nine games rescheduled for a later date due to Canada's attendance restrictions.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: @NHL postpones one game due to COVID-related issues and nine games due to Canadian attendance restrictions.



— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 28, 2021

The matchup is the fourth game to be postponed for a Capitals team that hasn't taken the ice since its Dec. 19 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Since then, the Capitals have seen their Dec. 21 matchup against the Flyers postponed due to COVID-related issues. Their Dec. 23 game against the New York Islanders was postponed when the NHL and NHLPA agreed to pause the season early for the holiday break. Lastly, Monday's game vs. the Ottawa Senators was postponed when the NHL announced the regular season schedule would resume on Dec. 28.



No makeup dates have been announced for the postponed games. The Capitals' next scheduled game is Wednesday at home against the Nashville Predators.