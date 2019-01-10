Capitals at Bruins: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The Washington Capitals (26-12-4) head to Boston Thursday night to take on the Bruins (25-14-4).

The Caps are coming off of two straight wins, downing the Detroit Red Wings Sunday and then taking care of the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday with breakout performances from Pheonix Copley and Jakub Vrana.

The Bruins are on a five-game win streak as they fight to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference behind the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The last time these two met was in both clubs season openers on Oct. 3 at Capital One Arena where the Stanley Cup champions handed the Bruins a 7-0 loss. You may remember Bruins forward Brad Marchand took offense to Lars Eller "celebrating" near the Bruins bench as the Caps went up 7-0 and later initiated a fight that left Eller bloodied.

While there was no supplemental discipline for the repeat offender, head coach Todd Reirden said, "We'll let other people take care of that."

Get ready for what could be a chippy game between the two teams.

Here is everything you need to know about the Thursday's game, which takes place at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington.

CAPITALS at BRUINS HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins, 2018-19 NHL Regular Season

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mas.

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Capitals at Bruins game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington (Channel Finder)

Live Stream: You can watch the Capitals take on the Bruins on the new MyTeams by NBC Sports App.

Radio: Caps 24/7 Radio, 106.7 The Fan FM











CAPITALS at BRUINS TV SCHEDULE

6:00 PM: Caps Faceoff Live

6:30 PM: Caps Pregame Live

7:00 PM: Capitals at Bruins

9:30 PM: Caps Postgame Live

10:00 PM: Caps Overtime Live

10:30 PM: D.C. Sports Live











CAPITALS at BRUINS INJURY REPORT

Capitals:

Bruins:



CAPITALS at BRUINS PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tom Wilson, RW, Capitals (13 goals, 8 assist, 21 points): Wilson was serving a then 20-game suspension during the team's season opener and did not get the chance to defend Eller. Expect the Caps' enforcer to have his sights set on Marchand.

Jakub Vrana, LW, Capitals (14 goals, 10 assist, 24 points): Vrana had a breakout game Tuesday against the Flyers earning his first three-point game (two goals, one assist) of his NHL career. Can the speedster build off that momentum?

CAPITALS vs. BRUINS SERIES HISTORY

Number of all-time Meetings: 175 (17 postseason)

All-Time Series Record: Bruins lead 69-85-21

Last Meeting: Caps win 7-0 (10/3/18)





