Before Capitals' Barry Trotz, here are other coaches who didn't return after a championship victory

Barry Trotz resigned as the coach of the Washington Capitals, the team announced Monday, less than a week after the team's Stanley Cup championship parade.

In part of a statement via Trotz's agent, the departing coach said:

After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I am officially announcing my resignation as Head Coach of the Washington Capitals. When I came to Washington four years ago we had one goal in mind and that was to bring the Stanley Cup to the nation's capital.

As shocking as the news may be to fans who are still celebrating the team's first Stanley Cup championship, Trotz isn't the first coach to not return to a team following a title.

He joins a handful of hockey coaches who have made similar moves for differing reasons, including:

- Scotty Bowman (1978-79 Montreal Canadiens)

- Bob Johnson (1990-91 Pittsburgh Penguins)

- Mike Keenan (1993-94 New York Rangers)

- Scotty Bowman (2001-02 Detroit Red Wings)

You can now add Barry Trotz's name to this list. Considering how few men are on it, his decision to step away from the Capitals is stunning. pic.twitter.com/7JLNMhGWSN — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) June 18, 2018

But this isn't exclusive to hockey.

Multiple coaches in other sports have also called it quits after raising their respective trophies, and here are some of the notable ones.

Most recently, Zinedine Zidane caught everyone by surprise when he resigned as Real Madrid's manager five days after leading the team to a third straight UEFA Champions League title.

After the Chicago Bulls' 1998 NBA championship - also Michael Jordan's final season in the Windy City - Phil Jackson resigned and took a year off before returning to coaching.

In 1990, Bill Parcells won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants and didn't return, while Dick Vermeil did the same thing with the then-St. Louis Rams in 1999.

Jimmy Johnson led the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl titles during the 1992-93 and 1993-94 seasons before parting ways with the team.

