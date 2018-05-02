Capitals' Alex Ovechkin scores ridiculous game-winning goal

Alex Ovechkin celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Washington Capitals picked up a pivotal Game 3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, and they can thank the heroics of a certain Russian superstar for the victory.

With the game all knotted up at 3-3, Nick Backstrom patiently out-waited Kris Letang on a 2-on-1 and slid the puck over to Alex Ovechkin, who finished it off with a Sidney Crosby-esque goal.

This Ovechkin goal is something else pic.twitter.com/EEOCtQtUHn — Quigs (@BigSeanQ) May 2, 2018





Ovechkin’s first attempt rang off the post, but he managed to bat the puck out of mid-air as he skated by to seal the victory for Washington. It was a truly remarkable effort from the Capitals captain at such a crucial juncture with just 1:07 remaining in the third period.

Ovechkin now has goals in four straight and eight in nine playoff games to go along with 13 points, which is the most he’s had in one postseason since 2008-09.

With the win, the Capitals now take a 2-1 series lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins and regain home-ice advantage.