Capitals' Alex Ovechkin named one of NHL's weekly stars after 7 goals in 2 games

Capitals fans shouldn't be too surprised by this one: Alex Ovechkin was named one of the NHL's Three Stars for last week after two spectacular season-opening games that combine for seven goals.

Ovechkin was named the First Star of the week, while Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds were the second and third stars, respectively.

The Capitals opened the 2017-18 season against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday and scored a hat trick in the third period to help carry Washington to a 5-4 shootout win.

Then against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, the captain pulled through with a second hat trick - his 19th of the season, which ties Peter Bondra for the franchise record - plus one as the Caps won in dominating fashion, 6-1. His second hat trick of the season also happened in a single period, scoring three goals in the first and his fourth goal in the second period.

Ovechkin's incredible start to the season also put him in the NHL record books. He is the first player in 100 years and only the fourth overall to post a hat trick in each of his team's first two games of the season.

The Caps will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning next, with the puck set to drop Monday, October 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

