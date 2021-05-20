Round 1 from Kiawah Island:

PGA Championship leaderboard: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas among early starters in Round 1

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin has angry reaction after loss to Bruins

Watch: Alex Ovechkin's angry reaction after Bruins' 2OT goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Alex Ovechkin doesn't like losing, and he especially doesn't like losing on a preventable play.

That may explain why the Washington Capitals star was so incensed Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Bruins-Capitals Game 3 observations: B's OT dominance, Smith excels

With 5:48 remaining in double overtime of Game 3 in the Bruins' 2021 Stanley Cup Playoff first-round series versus Washington, Boston winger Craig Smith capitalized on an apparent miscommunication between Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov and defenseman Justin Schultz to score the game-winner.

Ovechkin, who was on the bench at the time of Smith's goal, broke his stick in frustration. The NBC broadcast then caught the Washington captain yelling in the direction of one (or multiple) of his teammates as they skated off the ice.

It's unclear who was the subject of Ovechkin's ire, but his anger is understandable: The Capitals had a golden opportunity to take a 2-1 series lead in Boston but now trail 1-2 after a mental lapse in double OT.

Washington's loss shouldn't be pinned entirely on Samsonov and Schultz, though. Boston dominated both overtime periods with a 30-17 edge in shot attempts and a 19-4 edge in scoring chances, and their sustained pressure on a rookie goaltender making his first start since May 1 eventually paid off.

As for Ovechkin: The Capitals legend scored his 70th career playoff goal earlier in the night but still has zero career OT goals in the postseason.

  • Boxing: Joshua blasts Fury after unification fight thrown into doubt

    Joshua (24-1) beat Kubrat Pulev in December to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles and was set to face Fury -- who holds the WBC belt -- on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia. But Fury, who won the WBC title from Deontay Wilder in a rematch in February 2020, was ordered by an American arbitrator on Monday to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15. Joshua questioned why Fury had announced they would fight when arbitration proceedings were still going on.

  • Tyson Fury faces huge bill to save fight as Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua could pull out

    Tyson Fury has been warned he has a week to save his £200 million fight with Anthony Joshua as the British heavyweight faces a pay-out running into eight figures to keep the fight alive. The undisputed title fight, set for August 14 in Saudi Arabia, is on the brink of collapse after Deontay Wilder won his civil arbitration case for a trilogy fight with Fury, which has been ordered to take place by September 15. Fury’s team must now strike a deal with Wilder to step aside - which could run to tens of millions of dollars - with an insider telling Telegraph Sport that they will have “about a week to settle the case”. That was echoed by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn who warned that the clock is ticking for Fury’s legal team to clear this major obstacle. “We can’t wait around,” Hearn said today. “We had a deal in place with Tyson Fury and we were told the arbitration wouldn’t be an issue, that we could move on with this fight. “They were wrong and that’s on them, that's their responsibility and their problem. We hope they can solve that problem, but we have to look after ourselves and Anthony Joshua. “We have to maintain the position of unified world champion, and those talks will continue and we want to be in a position by the end of this week to know, are we fighting Tyson Fury or are we moving forward with another option.” The latest twist in the super fight was delivered on Monday night after arbitrator Daniel Weinstein, a retired federal judge with previous experience in dealing with boxing cases, ruled in favour of Wilder in a civil action against Fury. Wilder claims he was owed a rematch by Fury under the terms of their deal for their contest on February 22, 2020.

  • Report: Brad Stevens' job is safe no matter how Celtics do in play-in tournament

    Brad Stevens' job security apparently isn't a concern in Boston.

  • Cody Garbrandt: UFC Fight Night 188 win sets up title shots at bantamweight and flyweight

    Cody Garbrandt thinks a win over Rob Font in the UFC Fight Night 188 main event opens multiple championship door for him.

  • Dustin Poirier reacts to Charles Oliveira winning UFC lightweight title

    Top ranked lightweight Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier reacted to Charles Oliveira capturing the 155-pound title at UFC 262 on Saturday. Oliveira was badly hurt by Michael Chandler in the first round of the main event title bout, but survived. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira landed a left hand that sent Chandler crashing to the canvas. Chandler quickly got back to his feet but Oliveira continued to connect until Chandler was back down on the ground and the referee had no choice but to intervene. Following Oliveira's career-defining moment, Poirier congratulated the newly crowned champion and also sent a message to the defeated Chandler. "Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows," Poirier posted on Twitter. Conor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021 Oliveira's path to a UFC title was record setting. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. Poirier could have fought for the title, but the former interim champion opted to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas instead.

  • Oliveria KOs Chandler to claim UFC lightweight crown

    Brazilian Charles Oliveira mounted a superb comeback to score a second-round knockout victory over American Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in Houston, Texas on Saturday. Fighting for the title left vacant by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, Oliveira escaped an early guillotine choke attempt and took Chandler's back, but the 35-year-old former Bellator champion was able to escape and land a string of powerful punches to leave Oliveria hanging on at the end of the first frame. He collected himself in the break and came out strong again, dropping Chandler with a sweet left hook and following up with powerful strikes to force referee Dan Miragliotta to call a halt to the contest 19 seconds into the second round.

  • UFC 262 results: Charles Oliveira knocks out Michael Chandler in lightweight title victory

    Charles Oliveira is a UFC champion. The Brazilian veteran knocked out Michael Chandler in the second round in a fight that had momentum swing like a pendulum. Oliveira appeared to have Chandler completely compromised early in the first round as he took his back and searched for chokes before Chandler immediately transitioned into an advantageous ground position. Once they went to the feet Chandler dropped Oliveira with a heavy punch and followed up with strikes on the ground. It actually looked like the fight was seconds from being stopped, but Oliveira recovered and maintained until the end of the first round. With all of the momentum behind Chandler, nobody could predict the beginning of the second round to play out the way that it did. Oliveira almost instantly dropped Chandler with a vicious left hook and Chandler attempted to evade and manage. He got out of Oliveira’s reach and ran away from Oliveira, but the new champion stalked Chandler and dropped him with another shot and followed up with decisive shots that made the ref call the fight 19 seconds into the second round. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. UFC 262 results: Beneil Dariush gets unanimous decision nod against Tony Ferguson Beneil Dariush scooped arguably the most important victory in his UFC career as he defeated Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 262. Dariush outstruck Ferguson on the feet as he frequently connected with strikes. However the majority of Dariush’s success came from the grappling department. Despite several moments where Ferguson appeared to have Dariush in a compromising position where ‘El Cucuy’ could potentially find a submission, It would not be outlandish to say Dariush dominated Ferguson on the ground. As a result of his co-main event victory, Dariush is sure to be propelled into the title picture, and he’ll most likely debut in the top five when the rankings come out Monday as well. UFC 262 results: Edson Barboza shines with TKO win in slugfest with Shane Burgos Edson Barboza started off UFC 262 with a bang as he put on a wonderful performance that resulted in a TKO win for Barboza. Barboza started the fight off by chopping at Burgos’ legs with vicious leg kicks. He immediately forced Burgos to monitor Barboza’s attacks to the leg which enabled Barboza to frequently and successfully land shots to the body and head. It appeared as if Barboza was wobbling Burgos with shots every combination Barboza threw, but Burgos frequently responded with affirming facial expressions and gestures that indicated he was coherent and able to continue. However in the third round, Barboza hit Burgos with a combination ending in a right hook. Burgos initially reacted as if he absorbed the punches and was able to continue, but bizarrely enough, it was a delayed reaction. Burgos proceeded to stumble backwards, impactfully falling against the cage where Barboza capitalized and hit Burgos with a couple of punches on the ground before the referee stopped the fight. With this victory, Barboza advanced to 2-1 in the featherweight division and is guaranteed to move up in the featherweight rankings after defeating the no. 9 ranked Burgos. Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video UFC 262 Results UFC 262 Main Card Results Main Event: Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler by KO (punches) at 0:19, R2Co-Main Event: Beneil Dariush def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Rogerio Bontorin def. Matt Schnell by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)Katlyn Chookagian def. Viviane Araujo unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)Edson Barboza def. Shane Burgos by KO (punches) at 1:15, R3 UFC Vegas 262 Prelim Results Andre Muniz def. Jacare Souza by submission (armbar) at 3:59, R1Lando Vannata def. Mike Grundy by split decision (29–28, 27–30, 30–27)Jordan Wright def. Jamie Pickett by TKO (knee and punches) at 1:04, R1Andrea Lee def. Antonina Shevchenko by submission (triangle/armbar) at 4:52, R2 UFC Vegas 262 Early Prelim Results Priscila Cachoeira def. Gina Mazany by TKO (punches) at 4:51, R2Tucker Lutz def. Kevin Aguilar by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)Christos Giagos def. Sean Soriano by submission (brabo choke) at 0:59, R2

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers still need help entering final day of regular season

    There is still plenty to figure out as the NBA regular season comes to an end.

  • Cycling-Lafay wins stage eight of Giro d'Italia as Ewan abandons race

    Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.

  • Rapper J. Cole makes Basketball Africa League debut with own music in warm-ups

    J. Cole is expected to play a handful of games for the Rwanda team.

  • Katlyn Chookagian denies tapout claims at UFC 262, calls out Alexa Grasso

    Katlyn Chookagian addresses claims of having tapped out in UFC 262 bout against Viviane Araujo.

  • Lonzo Ball 'would love to' return to Pelicans next season as restricted free agency looms

    Both Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson hope the eldest Ball brother returns to New Orleans next season.

  • Nic Dowd scores in OT, Capitals beat Bruins 3-2 in Game 1

    T.J. Oshie’s goal song, John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” echoed through Capital One Arena and its 25% capacity crowd. It turned out the credit technically belonged elsewhere, but Capitals fans were in no mood to nitpick. Nic Dowd’s deflection of Oshie' shot from the blue line found the back of the net 4:41 into overtime, giving the Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers and Warriors set for play-in matchup

    The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.

  • UFC 262 results: Andrea Lee taps Antonina Shevchenko to snap three-fight losing skid

    Andrea Lee puts an end to her three-fight skid at UFC 262.

  • A history of first-four sweeps by a single NASCAR Cup Series team

    Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]

  • Soccer-Cantona joins Shearer, Henry in Premier League's Hall of Fame

    Cantona won four league titles in five seasons at United, scoring 70 goals in 156 league appearances for the Old Trafford club. The Frenchman, who also won the 1991-92 First Division title with Leeds United, retired in May 1997 aged 30.

  • Report: Pacers' Caris LeVert to miss play-in game vs. Hornets for NBA's COVID-19 protocols

    Caris LeVert won't be available for Tuesday's elimination game against Charlotte.

  • Olympic gold medalist and human rights activist Lee Evans dies at 74

    Evans was a key member of the Olympic Project for Human Rights.

  • Tyson Fury confirms August date vs Joshua

    Tyson Fury over the weekend confirmed the August date for the much-hyped undisputed championship fight against Anthony Joshua, setting up one of the biggest fights in boxing history.