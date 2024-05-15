Capital City Marathon is this weekend in Olympia. Here are some streets to keep in mind

The annual Capital City Marathon will bring road closures and traffic delays to Olympia this weekend.

The event, which is comprised of multiple races, will include a Kids’ Run at Heritage Park Saturday and the main event races at Sylvester Park Sunday.

About 360 marathon runners, 1,400 half-marathon runners and 600 five-mile runners are expected at the event Sunday, according to Capital City Marathon Association website. Most activity will be centered at Sylvester Park where runners will begin and end their races. An exhibition fair also will be held at the park on Saturday and Sunday.

In anticipation of the event, the city of Olympia advised the public in social media posts to prepare for “many temporary road closures” by reviewing racecourse maps. Organizers have advised visitors and participants to use street parking, so expect the area to be packed.

Runners will be able to pick up their packets as early as 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the event schedule. The marathon run will begin at 7 a.m. on Washington Street between Legion Way and Seventh Avenue.

The half-marathon will start at 7:45 a.m. and the five-mile run will start at 8 a.m. at the same location.

The finish line for Sunday’s races will be located on Capitol Way at Sylvester Park, per the race course map. The race courses will close by 1:30 p.m. that day.

Marathon and half-marathon runners are expected to travel north on Washington Street, wind their way past the Olympia Farmers Market and travel up East Bay Drive before turning right on 36th Avenue Northeast.

From there, marathon runners must turn left onto Libby Road and start a loop that passes near Boston Harbor and Woodard Bay Conservation Area. Half-marathon runners do not complete this loop.

Next, marathon and half-marathon runners are expected to travel south on various roads, including Eastside Street. Runners will begin to travel west at the intersection of Fir Street Southeast and Eskridge Boulevard near Watershed Park before eventually turning right onto Capitol Way for the final stretch to Sylvester Park.

There will be four spectator viewing sites along the racecourse, according to the event website. The first site is at marathon mile 15 at the intersection of Lemon Road and Woodard Bay Road.

The second site is at marathon mile 19 and half-marathon mile 6 at the corner of 26th and Friendly Grove Road. The third site will be located at marathon mile 21 and half-marathon mile 7.5, which is two blocks west of San Francisco Street Bakery.

Lastly, the fourth site will be near marathon mile 22 and half-marathon mile 9 along Eastside Street.

Five-mile runners are expected to complete a different loop that’s south of the marathon and half-marathon routes.

On Saturday, the association will host a 1.2-mile Kids’ Run at Heritage Park. Kids can pick-up their packets from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. and the run will begin at 4 p.m. This event is free and open to anyone in 8th grade or lower, the event website says.

Run Fair, an exposition event, will be held at Sylvester Park from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Visitors can expect sponsors and local businesses to be set up on the park.

A map and video of the race courses and can be found on capitalcitymarathon.org.