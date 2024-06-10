Capello warns that Italy need two things at Euro 2024 and reveals Azzurri’s ‘top player’

Fabio Capello insists Italy will need more ‘intensity and courage’ at Euro 2024 but insists the Azzurri’s ‘top player’ is on the bench.

Italy secured a 1-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday and will fly to Germany from the Florence airport today.

A Davide Frattesi goal helped the Azzurri seal a win before the Euro 2024 trip, but Capello is not entirely satisfied with the Azzurri performance.

“The 1-0 win over Bosnia allows us to go to Germany with two more certainties. We’ll defend the 2021 title with a Donnarumma in Wembley style and a Frattesi ready to hit as a starter or a replacement—it will make no difference,” Capello wrote in his column for La Gazzetta dello Sport on Monday.

Capello warns that Italy need two things at Euro 2024

“The rest, however, leaves space for some thoughts. It is true that winning helps to win, but I have the feeling that, a week away from the debut at the Euros, there is still work in progress.

“Spalletti had little time to shape the team as he wanted, and it was evident yesterday. There is still no clear identity and the defensive coordination didn’t always work. Only a superb Gigio [Donnarumma] avoided a blow with two great saves.

“The intensity is still not the one required at an international tournament,” continued the ex-coach.

“The first mission will be to raise it ahead of the debut against Albania on Saturday. From now on, we’ll meet opponents that go much faster than what the Azzurri did in these matches. Therefore, we’ll need a more courageous Italy than the one we saw at the Castellani.”

Capello added that Italy and Spalletti will “need more” from Chiesa despite his assist for Frattesi yesterday, while the ex-England and Russia coach was impressed by Gianluca Scamacca, Davide Frattesi and Donnarumma.

Capello also said that Nicolò Barella’s return will be crucial to change the team’s identity and help the Azzurri play more vertically.

Capello reveals Italy’s ‘top player’

“We must be happy with the result and be confident,” Capello concluded.

“We can improve, and if we do so quickly, we can have fun. The top player is on the bench, and as a former CT, I can ensure that it is a feat to shape a national team in a short time.

“Spalletti was excellent at qualifying for the Euros and he’s tried to pass on his ideas to the team. If the players follow him and show more courage, it will be possible to dream.”

Italy will make their Euro 2024 debut against Albania on June 15 at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.