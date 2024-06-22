Capello warns Italy: Croatia ‘the worst possible opponent’ at EURO 2024

Former coach Fabio Capello warns that Croatia are the ‘worst possible opponent’ for Italy in the final group stage game at EURO 2024 and explains the technical ‘gulf’ with Spain: ‘I coached in Madrid…’

Italy are preparing for the final group stage game at EURO 2024 after a 1-0 loss to Spain on Thursday.

A win or a draw against Croatia on Monday will be enough to qualify for the Round of 16 and Spalletti is considering some changes to the starting XI.

“The qualification for the Round of 16 is one point away and the game against Croatia will give us a chance for redemption. We can react,” Capello wrote in his column for La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Spalletti said after the Spain game the other night that Italy players were probably too tired after a 2-1 win over Albania in their debut.

“Italy looked exhausted because the opponents were superb in everything,” noted Capello.

“They did not have poor ball control; they moved the ball incredibly quickly and had quality in every role. It was a lesson for the Azzurri, but we have to acknowledge the value of opponents. This Spain side is in the very first row to win the Euros.

“Honestly, I was also surprised too. I knew they had quality, they had shown it against Croatia, but against Italy, they were even faster.”

Capello continued by explaining the technical difference with La Roja.

“The technical gulf starts from far away because our country does not cultivate quality anymore,” he said.

“Youth sectors teach tactics, but not technique and this is the long-term result. I coached in Madrid, and I know well how they play football in Spain. The best moment of the training session is the rondo, not because they can joke and relax, but because the technique commands.

“Many see Guardiola as their role model in Italy, but the Guardiola of ten years ago. Pep has evolved. This confusion has led to today’s limits. Our footballers never take responsibility when it comes to playing the ball or dribbling past an opponent.

“We have been confusing playing good football with sterile ball possession. Good Football is what Spain do currently. That’s the way to go. A model where Nico Williams, 21, always looks for one-v-one duels because ‘the coach wants so.'”

Luka Modric has already warned Italy that his national team will play with no fear on Monday and Capello feels exactly the same.

“Many see a team at the end of their course. Do you know what I see? Champions with their backs to the wall,” he said.

“The worst possible opponents. The peril comes from the middle. Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic. They may not be as fast as the Spaniards, but they are equivalent technically. This is why we need a national team that will learn from errors made against Spain. A united and focused group.

“We’ll have two results from three, but Italy should go to the pitch to win and prove they can have their say in this Euro.”

Italy will train again today while a player will hold a press conference, which will be attended by Football Italia.

