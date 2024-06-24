Capello urges Italy to ‘push Croatia out of comfort zone’

Fabio Capello has given Italy coach Luciano Spalletti advice on how to push Croatia ‘out of their comfort zone’ in this evening’s decisive EURO 2024 showdown.

It kicks off in Leipzig at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT), with Albania facing Spain in the other Group B match.

The Azzurri need a point to be sure of finishing runners-up to Spain and setting up a Round of 16 tie against Switzerland, but defeat could see them drop to third or even fourth place.

Following a 2-1 comeback win over Albania and 3-0 defeat to Spain, former England, Real Madrid and Milan boss Capello outlined his advice in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The first point was to avoid playing for a draw, unless Italy were heading into stoppages in a difficult situation.

Capello wants Italy courage, intensity and vertical passing

He urged the squad to rely on “courage, intensity and vertical passing” to break through the experienced Croatia side and “University professor of football, Luka Modric.”

Given time to think on the ball is the ideal scenario for these players, so Capello wants Italy to “push Croatia out of their comfort zone, lower their self-esteem and use intensity to speed up the tempo, wrecking the timing of the midfield.”

It is notable that while Croatia had more possession in both their games so far at EURO 2024, they lost the first 3-0 and drew the second 2-2.

“Croatia are masters with the ball at their feet, but suffered the vertical passing channels of Spain and we can learn from that.

“Once the Azzurri win back the ball, they must replicate the Spanish and immediately target the opposition goal, trying to surprise the Croatian defenders who are not impeccable in these situations,” concludes Capello.