Capello offers mercato advice to Milan amid Zirkzee pursuit: “Must work on the base”

AC Milan’s upcoming mercato is so important, this cannot be stressed enough, considering there are several key areas needing addressing and a shift in manager, and Fabio Capello has offered his verdict on the window.

Changing a manager is a big decision, but when several areas need addressing in the mercato as well, Milan must have a near-perfect window. Of course, plans have been in place without a manager being confirmed, and the tactical similarities between Paulo Fonseca and Stefano Pioli mean that the handover is easier, but still a big task.

Recruiting a striker and a central defender are the main focuses, and these are two areas that can be the difference in a season like the Rossoneri’s and a season like Inter’s, as difficult as that may be to say.

Capello spoke at Milan Football Week about Milan’s mercato, and his comments have been relayed by Milan News.

“They must work on the base they had, having won the championship two years before. It didn’t do that last season. When you make the market, you have to think about what the players you have are worth: if they are worth 90, you have to buy one that is worth 93. If you buy ten that are worth 70, you don’t make a step forward.”

The value of the Italian league?

“We are better at taking foreigners than we are at training players. When I read that the Rossoneri doesn’t even have one call-up to the national team, I think of Capello or Sacchi. They gave eight to ten.”