Capello: ‘Inter will not win again, Juve, Milan and Napoli favourites’

Fabio Capello gives his predictions for the Scudetto race next season, suggesting Inter ‘will not’ confirm their status as champions, with Napoli, Milan and Juventus the favourites.

The Nerazzurri took the Serie A title at a canter this term, dominating the tournament from start to finish under coach Simone Inzaghi.

However, Capello does not expect a repeat of the Scudetto triumph at San Siro, at least not from Inzaghi’s side.

“Next season we’re going to have a wonderful campaign,” Capello told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“I don’t think Inter will repeat themselves, but I do see Milan and Juventus being super protagonists at the top.”

Capello evaluates Scudetto race

Juve and Milan are both changing their coaches, bringing in Thiago Motta and Paulo Fonseca, while Napoli have appointed Antonio Conte.

The coach has already won the Scudetto at both Juventus and Inter, so is trying to achieve a hat-trick with three different Serie A clubs.

“With regards to Napoli, Conte has international experience and therefore he is the right coach at the right time. He already proved that he is a winner, and is also the favourite because he only has Serie A to focus on.”

Unlike the other three, who are in the new and expanded Champions League tournament, Napoli have not even qualified for Europe and will therefore have only one match per week.

“It will be important to have a good squad, that is the foundation for all success,” concluded Capello.