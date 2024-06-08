Capello heaps praise on ‘modern’ Milan target Zirkzee: “I’m in love with him”

Joshua Zirkzee has been heavily linked with AC Milan in the last few weeks and the negotiations appear to be at an advanced stage. As such, Fabio Capello shared his thoughts on the striker and only had good things to say.

Milan are reportedly ready to trigger Zirkzee’s release clause of €40m, with talks currently ongoing to lower the commission request of the player’s agent. The player is keen on joining the club and it seems to be just a matter of time.

In an interview with SportWeek, as cited by MilanNews, Capello gave his awards for the 2023-24 season and named Zirkzee as the best striker. He only had good things to say about the Dutchman and it could be a match made in heaven for Milan.

“Apart from Lautaro, I’m in love with the Bologna centre-forward. I saw him at San Siro against Milan and I admired a complete player with great technical qualities, gifted with great imagination, capable of understanding the game, running a lot and imposing himself physically.

“He’s the modern player with a lot of quality. He has quick thinking and always chooses the play that can hurt the opponent the most. He has technical and tactical sensitivity,” he stated.

Although Milan are willing to pay the clause, the high commission request of around €15m must be lowered for the deal to happen, otherwise the Rossoneri will focus on other targets. The next few days should give us a better understanding of the situation.