Capello expects Milan and Juventus to battle for Scudetto: “I don’t think Inter will repeat”

Fabio Capello believes that Inter will not defend the title next season and that AC Milan and Juventus could well be the ones to compete for the Scudetto.

There has been a lot of change among the big sides in Serie A, with Milan announcing today that they have appointed Paulo Fonseca as the new head coach on a three-year deal, a choice that Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed and justified in his press conference today.

Meanwhile, Juventus sacked Max Allegri and turned to Thiago Motta after his excellent work with Bologna, Napoli decided to go for Antonio Conte, Bologna replaced Motta with Vincenzo Italiano and Lazio went for Marco Baroni following Igor Tudor’s resignation.

Inter won the league by a big margin last season but repeating seems to have been tough in the last few years, even if they will be the big favourites.

Capello spoke on Radio KissKiss about Conte on his first day in charge of Napoli and he was asked about whether they can fight for the title next season, with his comments relayed by MilanNews.

“He is a capable coach, who knows where to lead the team, who has international experience, so he is the coach right at the right time. He has already shown that he is a winner, he is favoured by focusing on the league without having European competitions,” he said.

“It will also be important to have a good team available which is the basis for achieving success. It will be a wonderful season. I don’t think Inter will repeat themselves, then Juventus will be very strong protagonists like Milan.

“We hope to see a title that will be decided in the last few matches. The Scudetto for Napoli always depends on the team, then they will have to recover the head of many players. If Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia remain, it will be starting from two notable strengths.”