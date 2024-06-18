Capello compares Calafiori to Sergio Ramos but has ‘one doubt’ about Italy partnership with Bastoni

Capello compares Calafiori to Sergio Ramos but has ‘one doubt’ about Italy partnership with Bastoni

Fabio Capello feels Riccardo Calafiori could follow the same trajectory as Sergio Ramos but is concerned about Italian defenders’ pace against Spanish strikers.

Calafiori impressed on Italy’s EURO 2024 debut against Albania on Saturday when he made his first-ever appearance in the competition.

The Azzurri CT Luciano Spalletti placed the Bologna star and Inter‘s Alessandro Bastoni in central defence and even if La Nazionale conceded an early goal, they deserved to beat Albania and should have probably scored more than two goals in the first half.

“The next exam is called Alvaro Morata, who scored on his debut against Croatia,” Capello wrote in his column for La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We know him well. He may seem a little lazy sometimes, but he’s really strong. He and Spain will be a big test for Italy. The Azzurri will need to pay even more attention on Thursday.”

Capello was pleased by the performance of Italy’s defensive pair last week.

“One thing is certain: Bastoni and Calafiori played well also thanks to the protection of a great Nicolò Barella,” he noted.

Capello compares Calafiori to Sergio Ramos

“Italy didn’t run any risks except at the start and at the end. I was impressed by Calafiori’s personality. He didn’t look like a debutant at the Euros. If I have to make a comparison, I think about a young Sergio Ramos,” continued the ex-Italian tactician.

“I coached Ramos in 2006-07 in my second spell in Madrid. Just like Ramos, Calafiori used to play as a full-back, and he turned into a centre-back. I can ensure Ramos has become as mean as he is now with time.

Capello has one doubt about the Calafiori-Bastoni partnership

“The only doubt I have about the Bastoni-Calafiori partnership is about pace in one-v-one with strikers who are as fast as bullets. If they are confirmed against Albania, we’ll know more about this aspect.”

Spain are expected to start Morata against Italy on Thursday. The ex-Juventus striker trained with the rest of the team on Tuesday despite a minor injury after the game against Croatia.

Italy trained on Monday in a session open to the media for 15 minutes and will continue preparing for the Spain match today but reporters won’t be allowed at the training camp.