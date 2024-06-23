Capello believes style of Serie A is hampering Leao’s Euro 2024 campaign

Fabio Capello believes that the pace of Serie A is what is contributing to the fact Rafael Leao is struggling to make a mark at the European Championship so far.

There were doubts about whether Leao would start Portugal’s second group game last night and even though he did he lasted just 45 minutes and did not take to the field for the second half. He was criticised by the media for failing to make much impact.

Having been booked in the first game against the Czech Republic for what was adjudged to be a dive, received yet another yellow for simulation which means he will be suspended for the final group game next week.

Capello spoke to Sky and he was asked why Leao is decisive for Milan but struggles to hit those same heights on a regular basis for his country. His response was relayed by MilanNews, and he put some blame on the league.

“Why is Leao decisive in Serie A and is he struggling at the European Championship? In Italy we play at a slow pace and with his speed he creates problems for everyone.” he said.

“We saw Spain against Italy who played at a high pace and had fast players who were good at dribbling. In Italy there are few players who dribble besides Leao. So it becomes uncontainable even for defenders who are used to defending.”