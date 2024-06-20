Capello analyses Italy Euro 2024 clash with Spain: ‘A great classic, revisited’

Former coach Fabio Capello gave a detailed analysis of Italy’s upcoming Euro 2024 group clash with Spain, explaining why the match ‘will bear little resemblance’ to previous encounters.

Italy edged out a tense 2-1 win over Albania in their opening match of the European Championship, coming back from a one-goal deficit to secure all three points after goals from Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella, putting Luciano Spalletti’s side in a strong position.

Luis de la Fuente’s Spain impressed in their first game of the tournament, cruising to a strong 3-0 win over Croatia after goals from Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal. They’ll be keen for a strong showing against Italy after a disappointing 2022 World Cup campaign that saw them lose to Morocco on penalties in the round of 16.

In the other second-round game of Group B, Croatia and Albania played out a thrilling 2-2 draw, leaving them both on a point apiece, meaning a draw between Italy and Spain could be enough to take both teams through to the Round of 16.

Capello analyses Spain vs Italy

Writing for La Gazzetta dello Sport, Capello analysed the Group B clash between Spain and Italy, explaining why things are different this time.

“A great classic, yes, but revisited. Because there is a good chance that yet another chapter in the never-ending challenge between Italy and Spain, staged this evening in Gelsenkirchen, will bear little resemblance to previous meetings.

“The special effect of the 2024 edition will be verticality: we know how to do it, we have always gone vertical. Spain, on the other hand, have turned in this direction with De La Fuente on the bench.

“And this is the biggest novelty for the Roja, who over the years had accustomed us to tiki-taka and who in this European Championship have focused on other weapons, as publicly admitted by Morata and his teammates. It’ll therefore be a different match, but still a complicated one.

“Spain are still a very difficult team to play against, one of those teams that make practically everyone suffer. They have quality, both in players and in dribbling, I’m thinking of players like Rodri and Fabian Ruiz.

“And then there are individuals capable of creating constant danger in the one-on-ones, like Yamal. If we add to all this the speed with which De La Fuente’s team can find depth, then we’ll have a better idea of what awaits us tonight. And what cards Spalletti and the Azzurri will be able to play.

“If – as appears to be the case – the Azzurri coach will continue to focus on the same block of players who beat Albania in the opener, he’ll give a huge sign of confidence to those men. And conviction, above all, Spalletti believes in these players and is sure that they can still improve a lot.

“Spain move the ball quickly and look for verticality, this makes them unpredictable in the offensive phase. The weak point is in defence, where not everyone is always on the ball. In general, the ‘new’ attitude of the Spanish can potentially open more spaces for the Azzurri, provided they recover their positions immediately.

“De La Fuente’s men are very good precisely because they don’t give you time to reposition correctly. Italy’s defence will have to be protected not only by the filter of Jorginho and Barella, but also by the application of the others, who’ll have to track back quickly.

“We’ll need an attentive, compact national team, which’ll have to limit to a minimum those ‘shenanigans’ Spalletti spoke about the other night and exploit their ‘trequartisti’.

“Frattesi and Pellegrini are excellent insertion players, they know how to go well into spaces and have quality in their plays, they can hurt the Spanish defence. As well as Federico Chiesa, our best man in one-on-ones. In the semi-final three years ago, it was he who scored, unlocking the game. I hope he can repeat that.

“Speaking of one-on-ones, we cannot fail to mention Yamal-Dimarco, the challenge within the challenge on our left flank. How will the 16-year-old from Barcelona be stopped? I honestly don’t know how Spalletti will do it…

“Yamal is a difficult forward to control already for a classic goalscorer, and for Dimarco, a wide player who loves to push above all, the mission will become even more complicated. So, let’s reverse the plan and look at what the Inter player can give us when the ball is between his feet: lots, lots.

“When he gets forward on the flank, Dimarco is a player who gets a 10 on the ratings, after Chiesa he is the Azzurri player who dares and creates the most, crosses, shots, low balls from the back that are venomous.

“He reminds me of Brehme and, in certain aspects, Roberto Carlos. Dimarco, like the Brazilian, manages to serve interesting balls from almost impossible positions.

“And we come to the goalscorers. Morata cannot be disputed, he is a complete striker, modern, he works for everyone and scores. A bit like what Scamacca is becoming, the Italian has great vision of the game, knows how to open up the move and is exceptional in his speed of execution.

“Unfortunately for him, he didn’t score against Albania, but he came close several times, this is what leaves a coach calm, because it means that the striker is there and that the goal will come.

“Scamacca, then, has shown he can shine on big nights, like against Liverpool and Marseille in the splendid ride of his Atalanta in the Europa League: what if with Spain it was one of those nights?

“Let’s hope so, I have faith. In him and in the national team. The draw between Albania and Croatia helps us, beating Spain would increase our conviction, our self-esteem would rise exponentially. And the history of Italy teaches us that when Italy convince themselves of their own capabilities…”