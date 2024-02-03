Cape Verde vs South Africa LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Cape Verde vs South Africa - LIVE!

There will be a surprise name in the Africa Cup of Nations last-four as Cape Verde and South Africa face off in the quarter-finals tonight. Neither side was one of the favourites heading into the tournament, but the chance is now there to set up an AFCON semi-final clash against Nigeria.

Cape Verde cruised into the knockout stages by topping Group B, ahead of Egypt, Ghana and Mozambique. It was less convincing in the last-16, in what was a nervy encounter, but an 88th-minute penalty from Ryan Mendes was enough to send keep the Blue Sharks' run going, as they look to reach the AFCON last-four for the first time.

South Africa won this tournament in 1996, but have not made it to the semi-finals since 2000. Bafana Bafana lost their opening match to Mali but turned things around with a big win over Namibia, as they finished second in Group E. That set up a last-16 clash against Morocco, with South Africa winning that match 2-0 to pull off a major upset. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below!

Cape Verde vs South Africa latest news

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Stade Charles Konan Banny

How to watch: Sky Sports

Cape Verde team news: Bebe to lead line again

South Africa team news: No fresh injury concerns

Standard Sport prediction: South Africa win

Cape Verde looking to make history

18:36 , Matt Verri

This is just the second time that Cape Verde have made it through to the AFCON quarter-finals.

The first came in 2013, when they were beaten 2-0 by Ghana. They now get another chance to make the semi-finals for the first time ever.

South Africa also reached the last-eight in 2013, falling to defeat on penalties against Mali.

Stats so far...

18:28 , Matt Verri

Not a huge amount to split these two sides in the tournament over the past four matches.

South Africa's matches have been a bit tighter - four of their six goals scored came in that one win over Namibia.

They've been really solid at the back though, coming into this match on a run of three straight clean sheets.

Cape Verde & South Africa’s stats have been very interesting in this edition. 🔥



Cape Verde & South Africa's stats have been very interesting in this edition. 🔥

Who will make it to the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 semi-finals?

How South Africa reached last-four

18:19 , Matt Verri

It wasn't a convincing start to the tournament from South Africa, as they were beaten by Mali.

Bafana Bafana bounced back with a big 4-0 win over Namibia though, before a goalless draw with Tunisia booked their place in the last-16.

They were big underdogs against Morocco, but South Africa produced a brilliant display to secure a 2-0 victory and move into the quarter-finals.

How Cape Verde reached last-four

18:12 , Matt Verri

Wins over Ghana and Mozambique saw Cape Verde cruise into the knockout stages with a match to spare, though they stayed unbeaten with a draw against Egypt.

That set up a last-16 clash with Mauritania and it was a scrappy affair, with Ryan Mendes' 88th-minute penalty enough for Cape Verde to edge into the semi-finals.

Route to the final...

18:04 , Matt Verri

Winner of tonight's match will face Nigeria in the semi-finals.

On the other side of the draw, DR Congo are already through after beating Guinea yesterday.

They will face Ivory Coast or Mali. Hosts Ivory Coast are man down at half-time in that match, with it still goalless.

Standard Sport prediction

17:54 , Matt Verri

Both teams have done exceptionally well to get this far, but here it is about who can hold their nerve now their underdog status has diminished and true glory is within reach.

It's likely to be a tight affair - we're going for South Africa to edge a match that goes all the way.

South Africa to win on penalties.

South Africa team news

17:47 , Matt Verri

South Africa have enjoyed success with their entire defence made up of Mamelodi Sundowns teammates.

Midfielder Sphephelo Sithole and ex-Brighton attacker Percy Tau are the only two regulars in the Bafana Bafana team not to play their club football in South Africa.

Cape Verde team news

17:41 , Matt Verri

The Blue Sharks have stuck with a remarkably consistent team selection throughout the tournament and look set to keep the faith for the quarters.

Former Manchester United forward Bebe, 33, will likely line up in attack alongside record goalscorer and cap holder Ryan Mendes, 34, and Sporting CP winger Jovane Cabral.

How to watch Cape Verde vs South Africa

17:34 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football and BBC Three

Live stream: Sky subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app, while the BBC Sport and iPlayer portals will offer a free stream.

Live blog: You can follow all the action tonight right here with us!

Good evening!

17:28 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Cape Verde vs South Africa!

It's the last of the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals - fair to say this isn't necessarily a fixture we expected to see a few weeks ago!

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and teams news ahead of kick-off in this huge AFCON clash, which comes at 8pm GMT from Stade Charles Konan Banny.