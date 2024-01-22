Cape Verde 2-2 Egypt: Pharaohs reach AFCON knockouts despite drawing each game by same scoreline

Egypt benefited from astonishing stoppage-time drama elsewhere in Group B at the Africa Cup of Nations, reaching the last-16 despite conceding a 99th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw with group winners Cape Verde.

Facing a nervous wait at 1-1 to see whether they could claim one of the berths for the tournament’s four best third-placed teams, the Pharaohs scored what they thought would prove a stunning 93rd-minute winner through Mostafa Mohamed.

They then allowed substitute Bryan Teixeira to earn already-qualified Cape Verde a 2-2 draw in the 99th minute.

But Egypt — who drew 2-2 in all three group games — went through second courtesy of Ghana’s injury-time collapse, in which the Black Stars squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Mozambique.

Even without the injured Mohamed Salah — who returns to Liverpool after this match for treatment on his muscle injury — Egypt were favourites against the islanders, but they fell behind on the stroke of half-time when Gilson Tavares swivelled and scored superbly.

Former Aston Villa forward Trezeguet was introduced at the break and levelled things up on 50 minutes, before Mohamed’s stunning control and volley put them ahead.

But no sooner had the VAR allowed the goal despite a suggestion of handball than Cape Verde were level and Egypt thought they were out.

However, Teixeira’s goal changed nothing for the complexion of the group, where Ghana’s late collapse allowed them to finish second despite not even winning a game.