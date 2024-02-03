Cape Verde 0-0 South Africa (1-2 pens): Ronwen Williams shootout heroics set up AFCON semi-final with Nigeria

(AFP via Getty Images)

South Africa booked their place in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a dramatic penalty shootout win over Cape Verde.

After 120 minutes of goalless action, it went to the spot, and it was Bafana Bafana who held their nerve, as Ronwen Williams produced four sensational saves to inspire his side to a 2-1 shootout victory, setting up an AFCON last-four clash with Nigeria.

Cape Verde went first in the shootout but saw their first three spot-kicks saved in almost identical fashion, with Bebe, Willy Semedo and Laros Duarte all denied by the inspired Williams.

South Africa were not nerveless themselves, as Zakhele Lepasa blasted over the bar and Aubrey Modiba then saw his penalty saved by Vozinha.

But Mothobi Mvala dispatched his with minimum fuss, piling the pressure on Patrick Andrade. He had to score to keep Cape Verde in the shootout, a task that proved beyond him as Williams' capped a heroic performance to send South Africa into the AFCON semi-finals for the first time since 2000.

