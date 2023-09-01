Cape Tech High football looks to the past to help the future

Cape Tech High football's head coach Calvin Castillias knew what his biggest task would be entering the 2023 season.

A graduate of Cape Tech, he has been a member of the coaching staff since 2009. He's seen the program first hand from both sides, and said he knew exactly where he felt the team he inherited was lacking.

The message can be felt every day in practice. Castillias emphasizes the intangibles like accountability, and focus, because he believes the X's and O's on the field will fall into place afterwards.

"For the last couple of years we've lost sight of that, we've lost sight of that a lot," Castillias said. "Discipline right now is the biggest thing for us, and so far the kids have responded well to it."

Cape Tech's Carlos Vargas (19) takes down teammate Anthony Bartlett during a practice drill on Wednesday in Harwich.

He also wanted to create an environment centered around the team rather than the individual, something with which the Crusaders have struggled, he says.

To accomplish both of these tasks, he reinstituted a tradition from his playing days, a four-day football camp held at Joint Base Cape Cod.

The camp serves multiple purposes.

Of course there's the football side of things. Castillas said each day had two practices, one in the morning, and a walk through later in the day. Each day focused on a different aspect of the game, as the Crusaders implement their offense and defense. Time was set aside for talking with coaches to get any additional questions answered.

Cape Cod Regional Technical High School held a football practice Wednesday afternoon.

Beyond that, was perhaps the development that Castillias was happiest to see. The team spent time together going bowling, to the movies, and other activities focused on bonding, and Castillias said there was a tangible difference in the group dynamic at the camp's end.

"When we left Sunday, I felt like we accomplished a lot of that," Castillias said regarding his goals for the camp. "It was just a different look, a different feel from when we entered."

Castillias also said he prioritized his team getting to know each other better, and mandated players sit with different groups at each meal.

"You're going to get to know, not just your friends, but everybody on the team," he said. "That was the ultimate goal of that, just come out knowing each other a lot more."

The whole experience has already made a difference.

The common theme among the players was that the camp was incredibly challenging but worth it. Junior Sean Gillette said the team bonding will go a long way for this year's team.

Cape Tech's Sean Gillette, center, runs down the field with the football during a drill Wednesday afternoon in Harwich.

"I feel like that camp that Coach Cal organized for us, definitely helped us as players get to know everyone a lot more," junior Sean Gillette said.

Gillette, who is a wide receiver and defensive back, but will see time at quarterback as well, also said the camp pushed him to be better.

"It was definitely hard, he pushed us to our limits," Gillette said. "I feel like that definitely helped me grow as an individual."

Cape Tech's Damian Cook works through a drill during Wednesday's practice in Harwich.

Another player who felt the benefits on the field and off, is senior Damian Cook. Cook said physically he and his team are in a better spot, as well as off the field.

"We were out of shape at first. That was bad, (we had) two miles of running per practice," Cook said. "It was hard work but it was worth it. At the end of it, it felt easy."

Off the field Cook, like Gillette, appreciated the team bonding, and said he knows more about his teammates, specifically one freshman, than ever before.

"I can tell you a whole bunch about my roommate. His name is Chaz (Thomas), he's a freshman, his favorite movie is "The Matrix", the first one, or he said it was "Pacific Rim". I already know what he's trying to do, what job he's trying to get into, and it made us really come closer and I like that."

Overall, Castillas feels his 2023 Crusaders are buying into his vision, and are receptive to his methods. He believes his team is headed in the right direction.

Head Coach: Calvin Castillias

Last season record: 2-7

Cape Tech Crusaders 2023 football schedule

Week 1: Friday, Sept. 15 at Monomoy, 6 p.m.

Week 2: Friday, Sept. 22 at Bourne, 6:30 p.m.

Week 3: Friday, Sept. 29 vs. Atlantis Charter, 6:30 p.m.

Week 4: Friday, Oct. 6 at South Shore Tech, 7 p.m.

Week 5: Friday, Oct. 13 vs. Old Colony, 6:30 p.m.

Week 6: Friday, Oct. 20 vs. Holbrook, 6:30 p.m.

Week 7: Friday Oct. 27 at Wareham, 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day: Thurs, Nov. 23 at Upper Cape, 10 a.m.

Key matchups

Right out of the gate, the Crusaders get the chance to avenge an early season loss last season to Monomoy in their Week One matchup, followed by a date with a Bourne team they beat last season using a backup quarterback amid a something of an injury crisis. Following those two games, are matchups with Atlantis Charter and South Shore Tech, two teams which the Crusaders narrowly lost to last year.

Top returning players

Sean Gillette, WR/DB, junior

Damian Cook, OL/DL junior

Aidan Choukri, QB, senior

