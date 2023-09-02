Cape Fear football fights past Terry Sanford in Battle of the Blues

In an electrifying showdown Friday night, Cape Fear defeated Terry Sanford 38-25 in the Battle of the Blues.

The game kicked off with a bang as Colts quarterback Brice McKenzie connected with Rico McDonald for a dazzling touchdown pass in the first quarter, putting the Colts ahead 7-0.

Cape Fear's Favour Murtala didn't waste any time and swiftly extended the lead to 15-0 after a successful two-point conversion. However, Terry Sanford wasn't one to be outdone. Rashid Jones scored a touchdown of his own, narrowing the gap to 15-6, and then Kamal Thames added another touchdown reception, making it 15-13 by the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw Cape Fear picking up where it left off with another impressive catch by McDonald, setting up King Faison for a touchdown and pushing the score to 22-13. Cape Fear's defense, led by Landon Sargent, managed a crucial turnover on downs, but despite their efforts, Terry Sanford's Jones raced for a 60-yard touchdown on the Bulldogs' next possession, bringing the score to 22-19.

Terry Sanford at Cape Fear football game on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

The Colts weren't done, though. Just before halftime, McDonald hauled in another magnificent catch, extending the lead to 28-19.

The third quarter remained quiet until Terry Sanford struck back with a touchdown, closing in on the Colts with a score of 28-25, courtesy of Johnathan Higgins-Simmons' reception from Jaylen Wright.

With 8:47 left in the game, Francisco Garcia-Rodriquez nailed a 31-yard field goal that would have been good from 55, giving the Colts a 31-25 lead. Momentum shifted once more when a promising Terry Sanford drive resulted in a fumble, pushing them back into their own side of the field. Cape Fear took advantage, recovering the ball in Bulldog territory.

Terry Sanford’s Rashid Jones gets swarmed by Cape Fear defense during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Cape Fear High School.

Cape Fear freshman running back Alijah Simmons took charge in the backfield, helping the Colts march down the field in the closing minutes. Jeremiah Melvin sealed the drive with a touchdown reception from McKenzie, putting the Colts up 38-25 with just 4:14 remaining.

As the clock ticked down, Cape Fear's defense held strong, thwarting Terry Sanford's last-ditch efforts. This thrilling game showcased incredible talent and determination on both sides of the field, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next showdown that could realistically take place again in the 3A state playoffs.

“They are a good football team.” Cape Fear coach Jake Thomas said of the Bulldogs, “They were physical and made some great plays. In the end, we just made a few more plays than they did.”

Next week's matchup for the 2-0 Colts is a tough Laney squad, while 1-2 Terry Sanford gets a week off to prepare for conference play.

Cape Fear head football coach Jake Thomas stands with his team before heading out onto to the field for their game against Terry Sanford on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Cape Fear High School.

