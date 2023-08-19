Cape Fear football crashes Week 1 with 47-point assault of Pine Forest

As the curtain rose on opening night at Cape Fear’s Colt Stadium, a classic gridiron duel took center stage, featuring two run-oriented teams renowned for their traditionally tough defenses, but Cape Fear wound up flexing its muscle with a 47-6 win over Pine Forest.

In a high school football culture enamored with aerial artistry, this clash had the potential to offer a refreshing departure, highlighting a showdown of relentless ground assaults and battle-tested defensive fortitude that the old Mid South conference of the 1990s provided every Friday night. Fans were poised to witness not only their first taste of high school football in over nine months but also the expectation of a throwback spectacle that echoes the time-honored grit and determination that have defined the sport for generations.

In a showdown that promised grit and determination, the much-anticipated game kicked off with expectations met as the defenses dominated, leaving both offenses struggling to break through. However, as Cape Fear took control of the second drive, a narrative shift was in the making.

Led by the formidable running prowess of senior running back, Favour Murtala and the strategic short-passing game orchestrated by quarterback Brice McKenzie, Cape Fear mounted an impressive advance. The climax was a stunning play that unfolded with a precise fade into the hands of the 6-foot-6 senior wide receiver and Wake Forest commit, Jeremiah Melvin. As the crowd roared, Andrew Sneed's successful kick added to the Colts' tally, pushing them ahead with a 7-0 lead.

Misfortune quickly struck Pine Forest as a bone-crushing hit on the ensuing kickoff resulted in a fumble, seized by Cape Fear. Unwavering, Cape Fear capitalized on the opportunity as McKenzie once again connected with the towering figure of Melvin, extending the lead to 15-0 after a smooth 2-point conversion.

Pine Forest refused to be overshadowed, and a swift counterattack ensued. A powerful run by junior Latrell Carter set the stage, paving the way for Pine Forest's only touchdown and trimming the deficit to 15-6.

Cape Fear's Bryce Mckenzie prepares to pass the ball as Pine Forest's Tim Blue rushes in after him during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Cape Fear High School.

As halftime loomed, Cape Fear showcased versatility, with two quarterback-led drives culminating in touchdowns. Backup quarterback Geronomo Sanchez took matters into his own hands, orchestrating a 25-yard untouched scramble, right after senior QB Brice McKenzie made a remarkable entry with a touchdown run of his own.

Pine Forest sought to close the half on a high note, driving relentlessly toward the goal line. However, the determined Cape Fear defense held firm, leaving Pine Forest agonizingly close but ultimately denied, leaving the score 30-6 at the half.

The second half started with two more touchdown passes to Melvin, one on a tipped ball from McKenzie and another with a 49-yard bomb from Sanchez.

The Colts' defense and offense both ground out the final quarter finishing the game with an Andrew Sneed FG to end the scoring at 47-6.

Coach Jake Thomas, in his 11th season, didn’t have much to be upset about going into the bye week 1-0. “Both teams were feeling each other out at the beginning of the game, but once we got our run game going, we were able to get some big plays from our receivers. Defensively, we were really pleased with how we played.”

Pine Forest's Fredrick Logan attempts to run past Cape Fear's Arrington Kee during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Cape Fear High School.

