Cape Fear baseball gears for inaugural Cole Humphrey Alumni Game this Saturday

On Saturday, the Cumberland County area will gather for a meaningful and memorable cause at Cape Fear High School.

Cape Fear baseball will host the inaugural Cole Humphrey Alumni Game in honor of the late Colts football and baseball standout who died in a car accident his senior year.

"We started the alumni game because we're honoring the 1994 state championship team on Friday night," Cape Fear coach Jarrod Britt said. “Then I spoke with Cole's parents and thought, what better way can we get the alumni get back involved and partner with the Humphrey family to use the game as a fundraiser.”

The Cole Humphrey Memorial Endowment was established just four months after the tragic accident with assistance from the Cumberland County Foundation, and up until 2020 the Humphrey family held an annual 5K Memorial run in Cole's honor.

This was the best way to continue Humphrey's legacy.

"The Humphrey family is still very close to our program," Britt said "We just want to make sure that we help them raise funds for their foundation.”

Britt was a coach at Pine Forest during the time of Humphrey's death but felt the impact that the accident had on the community. "I didn't know him personally, but I remember how deep it was because all of the coaches in the area came together. It's life-changing for me because I watched Cole's parents (Chip and Janet) go through this extremely horrible thing, but turn it into something beautiful for the community," Britt said.

The Alumni Game will include a Home Run Derby at 4 p.m, followed by the Alumni game at 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Cape Fear baseball Cole Humphrey Alumni game info