Cape Coral 3-star safety Darrion Jones commits to Kansas over Miami, Ohio State, and others

Darrion Jones shook up the recruiting trail last week, shrugging off offers from Miami, Ole Miss, and Ohio State and committing to Kansas.

Jones, a 3-star safety at Cape Coral, says it was the Jayhawk coaching staff's consistency that helped him make the decision.

"Excited to announce my commitment to Kansas University! 🎓 Huge thanks to all the colleges and coaches who believed in me and offered scholarship opportunities. Looking forward to this next chapter! #RockChalkJayhawk"@CoachLeipold @CoachPanagos pic.twitter.com/kQRvebc1cq — darrion “G1” jones (@Darrionjonesjr) June 23, 2024

"I mean, it was just the love," Jones said. "They really believed in me. There was a lot of communication since they texted me on Twitter. They just showed a lot of love. Not every coach that gave me an offer did that, so I just really appreciate them for doing that."

Jones took his visit to Lawrence on June 21, and committed while still on campus. He says meeting the staff in person was a big reason he chose the Jayhawks.

Cape Coral's Darrion Jones

"The staff was great," he said. "Coach (Lance) Leipold, coach (D.K.) McDonald, (defensive tackles) coach (Jim) Panagos, they were all great. The culture was great and they just showed me a lot of love from the day that I got there until the day I left."

The rising senior reeled in a team-high three interceptions for the Seahawks through eight games last year while tallying 34 total tackles.

Jones knows he has a lot of competition to look forward to in Kansas. He says he's excited to bring the heat on day one.

"I'm just ready to bring the intensity," he said. "Show them what I'm here for and work for my spot. I know there's going to be a lot of competition and I'm just going to show them I'm there to work. No time wasted."

