All-Cape Coast Conference boys wrestling team for 2023-24 season

Viera High led the way with four members of its boys wrestling team earning spots on the All-Cape Coast Conference team for the 2024 season.

Satellite, Merritt Island and Palm Bay produced three representatives each. Cocoa Beach was the only other school with a team member on the All-CCC list.

Here are the members of the 2023-24 All-Cape Coast Conference boys wrestling team:

Jake Giovino, Satellite; Landon Quiroga, Merritt Island; Alex Giglietti, Viera; Luke Agcaoili, Viera; Anthony Dicks, Satellite; Judge DeYoung, Merritt Island; Elan Bennett, Viera; Brian Mitchell, Viera; Zach Emery-Foster, Palm Bay; Tre Driggett, Merritt Island; Ryan Beirne, Satellite; Octavion Osby, Palm Bay; Christopher Brunson, Palm Bay; Madden Fredenburg, Cocoa Beach.

