Capcom hints at next Resident Evil remake

Capcom has hinted that more Resident Evil remakes are incoming.

The developer and publisher has had two major smash hits with the Resi 2 and Resi 4 remakes, while the Resi 3 remake also sold well (not to mention the numerous HD ports of the GameCube remake of the first game).

Resi 4 Remake director Yasuhiro Anpo attended a PlayStation event in Japan (attended by and translated by IGN's Japanese branch), where he stated it's a case of when, not if, we'll get more new takes on the classic.

"We've released three [modern] remakes so far and they have all been received very well," he said.

"Since it allows a modern audience to play these games, it is something I am happy to do as someone that loves these older games, and we want to continue doing more.

"What game we will remake in the future is something that we would like to announce in the future, so please look forward to it."



Speaking about the advantage of doing a remake versus a brand-new title, Anpo explained: "There are already players that have played the original, which I think can be seen as an advantage.

"We are very grateful to users that are vocal about their opinion. It allows us to develop with the player's opinion in mind."

There is intense speculation about what the next remake will be, but there are two main candidates.

Resident Evil 5 is a commonly rumoured option as it is the next numbered entry, but it was also hinted at through scenes with Wesker in Resi 4's Separate Ways DLC.



Code: Veronica is another heavily rumoured candidate as it's almost a decade older than Resi 5, features popular characters Wesker, Claire and Chris Redfield and sets up plot points that the fifth game follows up on.

Fans also cite the original Resident Evil and prequel Resi 0 as other possible candidates, as they are quite different gameplay-wise to the rest of the main entries.

