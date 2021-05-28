Cap space to prevent Raiders from trading for WR Julio Jones

The expectation around the NFL is that Julio Jones will be traded in the upcoming days. With the Falcons pressed for cap space and Jones wanting out of Atlanta, the team is likely to trade him after June 1. But will the Raiders be one of the final suitors for Jones? Don’t count on it.

In a recent article by ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, he believes the primary reason why the Raiders won’t make a trade for Jones is due to cap space. Here are his thoughts on the All-Pro receiver, as well as Henry Ruggs.

“Cap space, cap space and cap space. The Raiders have roughly $6 million in cap space and still have to sign a majority of their draft class. Plus, while Jones would be an upgrade over anyone in its receiver room, Las Vegas is committed to Henry Ruggs III taking the next step. He is next to untouchable, and you figure the Falcons would want him in a trade.”

While the Raiders would love to add Jones to their roster, it’s noteworthy that Gutierrez believes Ruggs is “untouchable.” The Raiders do have a lot of faith in their young wide receiver corps and both Ruggs and Bryan Edwards should have big roles in 2021.

We can’t rule anything out when it comes to Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock, don’t expect the Raiders to acquire Jones. It just doesn’t make sense from a financial perspective and the team is high on other young receivers.

