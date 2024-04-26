Cap City Half & Quarter Marathon road closures begin Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Thousands of runners will take to the streets of Columbus Saturday morning for the Capital City Half & Quarter Marathon.

Road closures for race setup begin Friday evening downtown. The following closures will be in place from 5 p.m. Friday to around 2 p.. Saturday:

High Street – Broad Street to Main Street

Rich Street – 3 rd Street to Wall Street

Town Street – Front Street to 3rd Street

The race start/finish line is at High and Town Streets where rolling road closures will begin Saturday morning along the course route (pictured below).

