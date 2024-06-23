Canzone leads Mariners against the Marlins after 4-hit game

Seattle Mariners (45-34, first in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (26-50, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (6-5, 3.46 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Marlins: Kyle Tyler (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -175, Marlins +146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Miami Marlins after Dominic Canzone had four hits on Saturday in a 9-0 win over the Marlins.

Miami has gone 15-27 at home and 26-50 overall. The Marlins are 12-37 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Seattle has gone 18-22 in road games and 45-34 overall. The Mariners have a 25-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has a .264 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 11 doubles, four triples and 10 home runs. Tim Anderson is 15-for-41 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Caleb Raleigh leads Seattle with 12 home runs while slugging .378. Canzone is 12-for-31 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .215 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (biceps), Braxton Garrett: day-to-day (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.