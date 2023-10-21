Canyon head football coach Todd Winfrey discusses the win against Randall
Canyon head football coach Todd Winfrey discusses the win against Randall
Canyon head football coach Todd Winfrey discusses the win against Randall
Tibbetts, who is reportedly the highest-paid coach in the league, declined to address his salary.
Duke was voted No. 2 in this year's preseason AP Poll.
Andonovski is reportedly set to take the reins of the Current, which hasn't had a permanent manager since April 19.
The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Verstappen had a pole-winning lap deleted for exceeding track limits.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some very important findings that could help you to victory in Week 7.
Ready to set your lineups for Week 7? Looking for last-minute help in season-long and DFS? Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don has you covered.
The NCAA investigation is focused on how Michigan and one key staffer obtained information on its opponents.
Adams avoided a fine earlier this month after he was seen yelling at an independent concussion doctor while being pulled from an Oct. 2 game.
The road team has won the first four games in the series.
Penn State heads to Ohio State in a matchup of top-10 teams.
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.
Michigan football is under a second NCAA investigation, this time for allegedly violating rules related to sign-stealing.
Chimaev can get the hype train rolling again with a win Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 294 over ex-welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.
Week 7 is upon us! Matt Harmon and Kate Magdziuk tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip this weekend in our weekly fantasy viewer guide.
“We never give up,” Marte said after the Diamondbacks finally drove home the run that notched their first victory of the series.
The Jaguars QB sustained a knee injury late in last week's game.
Terry Stotts joined the Bucks this past offseason and briefly reunited with Damian Lillard in Milwaukee.
The Saints had an ugly first half, but the game was tied late in the fourth quarter.