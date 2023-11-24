Canyon is having a secret Black Friday bike sale and these are the best deals

While you are probably already a bit fed up with every retailer shouting from the rooftops about Black Friday deals, Canyon is holding what they are calling a Stealth Sale. Ok so it's not all that stealth considering Canyon has it plastered all over its homepage, however, there are plenty of good Black Friday deals on some great bikes to be had.

At Bike Perfect, we have been on the hunt for the best Black Friday mountain bike deals and spotted that Canyon has dropped the prices on a number of great bikes across their range. Whether you're looking for a full-suspension mountain bike, hardtail, e-MTB, or gravel bike, there is something for everyone.

We've had a rummage through the Canyon Black Friday sale and these are deals we think are the best. However, these aren't the only bikes discounted so it's worth having a look for yourself if the below bikes don't take your fancy.

Best US Canyon bike deals

1. Canyon Spectral 29 CFR

Canyon's Spectral is a superbly capable trail bike that is both lively and sharp enough for riding flow trails yet stiff and stable enough to handle a bit of enduro hammering too. The CFR is the absolute top-spec version and features premium carbon materials and an optimised layup giving it a 300g frame weight saving over the standard Spectral CF. When Guy Kesteven reviewed the Canyon Spectral CFR, he found the upgraded carbon layup didn't just add lightness but also gave the Spectral CFR a sharper feel over the standard Spectral CF.

Canyon makes sure the frame is backed up with a great list of components too. Suspension is handled by a Fox 36 Factory Grip 2 160mm fork and Float X Factory EVOL shock, which delivers 150mm of frame travel. The drivetrain is a SRAM X01 Eagle AXS and you get a set of SRAM Code RSC brakes. The bike rolls on DT Swiss XMC 1501 29in wheels and Maxxis Minion DHR II front and rear tires.

Canyon Spectral 29 CFR: Was $ 6,499 , now $4,999

Canyon's Spectral is a superb trail bike and the CFR is the absolute pinnacle of the range, with a premium carbon layup and a want-for-nothing spec. You can now get this awesome trail bike with $1500 off and It's available in sizes small to XL.

2. Canyon Grizl 7 Suspension 1BY

When we reviewed the Canyon Grizl CF SL 8 1BY we were very impressed with its off-road performance as it "aced the ideal adventure bike balance of easy all-terrain speed". Canyon also does an alloy Grizl range with the same excellent geometry, adventure-ready features, and 50mm tire clearance, but at a lower price.

You aren't going to get a better price than the below deal either as Canyon has knocked $500 off its RockShox Rudy equipped Grizl 7. At $1,799 this has to be the cheapest gravel bike with suspension. Alongside the 30mm suspension fork, the bike comes equipped with SRAM Rival 1 groupset and DT Swiss wheels. It's not particularly lightweight but the components are are all durable and dependable kit.

Canyon Grizl 7 Suspension 1BY: Was $ 2,299 , now $1,799

If you're looking for a rowdy gravel bike for adventurous riding and bikepacking this is a great option for under $2,000. It's in stock in all sizes and comes in either Hazy IPA or Earl Grey flavors.

3. Canyon Spectral 125 CF 7

Don't let the short 125mm rear travel fool you, the Canyon Spectral 125 is still a massively capable bike. Guy Kesteven tested the Spectral 125 and found it to be a "seriously aggressive, confident, practically detailed, and excellent value short travel charger that gravity riders who love showing off their knife skills in a gunfight will dig." For those looking for a playful alternative to a long-travel enduro bike, the Spectral 125 is the answer.

Canyon Spectral 125 CF 7: Was $ 3,699 , now $2,999

Canyon has knocked $700 off its short travel enduro shredder, sales price is on all sizes too.

4. Canyon Spectral:ON CF 8

The Spectral:ON CF is an e-MTB version of Canyon's excellent Spectral trail bike. Powered by a Shimano EP801 and a 720Wh on the size smalls and a whopping 900Wh battery on medium sizes and up. That should give you plenty of juice to whizz back up to the top for more descents. The good thing as you will be keen to get back to the top as it's pretty good on the downhills. When Rich Owen reviewed the Canyon Spectral:ON CF 8 he found it did "a fantastic job straddling the line between being a highly capable e-MTB while still giving an agile and engaging ride."

Canyon Spectral:ON CF 8: Was $ 5,399 , now $4,499

Canyon has knocked a decent $900 of its trial-hungry Spectral:ON CF 8 e-MTB. It's good news for all riders unless you ride a size XL.

Best UK Canyon bike deals

1. Canyon Spectral 125 CF LTD

Out of all the discounted bikes Canyon has in its Black Friday sale, this Canyon Spectral 125 CF LTD steals the show. It's not just the eye-catching 4Seasons gold paint either, the spec on this bike is staggering.

Obviously £5,249 is still a lot of cash to drop on a bike, but you're getting a serious amount of bike for your money. Everything is electronic, fitted with RockShox's Flight Attendant electronic suspension, Reverb AXS dropper post, and SRAM X01 Eagle AXS drivetrain.

Canyon Spectral 125 CF LTD: Was £7,149 , now £5,249

Mountain bikes don't come much better specced than this Canyon Spectral 125 CF LTD, featuring electronically controlled suspension, drivetrain, and dropper post. It was already a bit of a deal at full price, but now Canyon has knocked a massive £1,900 off!

2. Canyon Spectral:ON CF 9

Canyon Spectral:ON CF 9 is a super capable e-MTB that packs a proper punch with its 900Wh battery (720Wh for size small) powering a Shimano EP801. That should mean you can blast out more laps per charge. Considering when we tested the Canyon Spectral:ON CF 8 we found it "felt like a proper trail hoodlum that wanted to smash trails pointing up, down and across in equal measure", your going to want that extra battery power.

The bike comes equipped with a Fox 38 and Float X Performance shock and a Shimano XT drivetrain and brake set to match the motor. The wheels are a low-weight pair of DT Swiss HX1700 that are shod with Maxxis Assegai 2.5in and Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.6in tire combo.

Canyon Spectral:ON CF 9: Was £7,149 , now £5,249

Power up, shred back down, only you can do it with a massive £1,900 saving in all sizes.

3. Canyon Grail CF SL 8 Di2

Canyon released the new Grail this year and while it has got some nifty new storage features and a less divisive aesthetic, it doesn't mean the older Canyon Grail CF isn't still a very fast gravel race bike.

You have probably already heard all about the unique two-tier CP07 handlebar design, but the concept is that it allows more hand positions and extra flex for better control and comfort. You also get Canyon's carbon leaf sprung suspension seatpost which works impressively well. This makes the older Grail a smooth but fast ride perfect for fast long-distance gravel adventures.

Canyon Grail CF SL 8 Di2: Was £4,199 , now £3,449

The older Grails looks might be divisive but its performance certainly isn't. There is good stock of all sizes apart from the smallest 2XS.

AI Deal Finder

If you're interested in a deal on anything at all, give our AI powered Deal Finder a try. It will search over 250 websites owned by Bike Perfect's parent company, Future, and bring you the best prices available.

Frequently asked questions

Where are the best Black Friday mountain bike deals?

