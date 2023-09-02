Canutillo defense outlasts Coronado as Eagles get first win of season

For a slog of a first half, Canutillo's stout defense waged an uphill, lonely battle against Coronado and its own offense.

In the second half, that beleaguered Eagle offense manufactured enough to give its defense the result it deserved. Three field-position touchdowns, and a final stand on a two-point conversion by the Canutillo defense, stood up for a 21-19 Eagle victory that left both teams at 1-1.

That also foiled an outstanding effort by the Thunderbird defense, which held Canutillo to 8 first-half yards while making a strong statement that Coronado is back after several years of struggles.

Coronado

What they said

"The defense played lights out," Canutillo coach Scott Brooks said. "I don't know who called the offense, I'd have fired him — me. The defensive kids played well, they did a great job. It was a hard-fought game, Coronado is much improved."

As for his offense, "We made two plays, we need to make 10 more to be better," Brooks said. "We made plays at the right time and the defense came up big all night long. We both gave up points to each other, it wasn't pretty to watch."

Canutillo won despite four turnovers, but forced three, not counting Christopher Brock's interception on a two-point conversion that could have tied the game with 7:10 remaining.

"We were playing lights out, we came together as a team showing what we've got," safety/linebacker TJ Locklin said. "We helped our offense out as much as we can, giving them the ball back."

At halftime when Canutillo had 8 yards of offense, "It was a little frustrating, but sometimes that's how it goes," Locklin said. "Our defense kept playing lights out, we hung together and turned it around."

How it went

Trailing 13-7 after a first half where both teams had touchdown "drives" that started inside the opponents' 5, Canutillo quarterback Jeramiah Knox threw third-quarter touchdown passes of 33 and 34 yards, the latter on fourth-and-10 to Ethan Villa, to give the Eagles the margin they needed.

Coronado forced two fourth-quarter turnovers, each one giving it the ball in Canutillo territory down 21-13, and the second time Owen Levesque found Ben Wilson with a 29-yard touchdown into coverage with 7:10 to play.

That was essentially the Coronado offense in the second half - it did have and an 83-yard drive in the first half - as Canutillo shut the door after that for its first victory of the season. Isaac Garza's interception with 1:20 remaining sealed the game.

Up next

Canutillo hosts Austin at 7 p.m. Friday. Coronado plays rival Franklin at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Sun Bowl.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Canutillo defense outlasts Coronado as Eagles get first win of season