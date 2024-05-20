Canucks vs. Oilers Game 7 Hockey Livestream: How to Watch the NHL Playoff Series Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: The best way to watch the Canucks vs. Oilers online without cable is through FuboTV or DirecTV Stream. Get a free trial here.

The battle for Canadian hockey supremacy culminates in a highly-anticipated Game 7 matchup tonight as the Vancouver Canucks face off against the Edmonton Oilers for a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

The NHL playoff game takes place tonight, Monday May 20 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT live from Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver. Want to watch the Canucks vs. Oilers playoff game online? Here’s what you need to know.

How to Watch Canucks vs. Oilers Game 7 on TV

The Canucks and Oilers Game 7 matchup will air on TV on ESPN in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and CBC in Canada. If you want to watch the Canadian feed from outside the U.S. you can use a virtual private network like ExpressVPN to set your location to Canada. From there, you’ll be able to watch the Canucks vs. Oilers on the CBC live feed.

How to Stream Canucks vs. Oilers Game 7 Online Free

The Canucks vs. Oilers game is airing in the U.S. on ESPN. Want to watch Vancouver and Edmonton Game 7 online without cable? Sign up for DirecTV Stream, a live TV streaming service that includes ESPN as part of its channel lineup. Grab this five-day free trial to DirecTV Stream to livestream the Canucks vs. Oilers game online free.

Continue on with one of DirecTV Stream’s packages (currently discounted to $49.99) or cancel before your free trial is up to avoid being charged.

You can also watch the Canucks-Oilers hockey game on ESPN free through FuboTV. Fubo offers a 7-day free trial that you can grab here to stream the Oilers vs. Canucks game tonight for free.

Fubo’s free trial includes free DVR, so you can record Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals to watch back a replay on-demand later. Fubo’s packages start at $79.99/month after the free trial.

Both DirecTV Stream and Fubo let you watch the Canucks vs. Oilers hockey game from your phone, laptop, tablet or smart TV.

The winner of tonight’s Game 7 moves on to face the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals. The winning team is also trying to become the first Canadian team to win a Stanley Cup title since the Montreal Canadiens won in 1993.

