Canucks visit the Oilers with 2-1 series lead

Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Oilers -213, Canucks +175; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Canucks lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Canucks won 4-3 in the previous meeting. Elias Lindholm led the Canucks with two goals.

Edmonton is 23-10-1 against the Pacific Division and 49-27-6 overall. The Oilers rank ninth in NHL play with 321 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

Vancouver has a 50-23-9 record overall and a 19-9-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Canucks are 27-7-1 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 32 goals and 100 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has scored nine goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has 17 goals and 75 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has scored seven goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.6 assists, four penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Adam Henrique: day to day (undisclosed).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (knee), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.