Canucks visit the Coyotes after Hughes' 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (46-21-8, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (31-38-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Canucks -154, Coyotes +130; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Arizona Coyotes after Quinn Hughes scored two goals in the Canucks' 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Arizona has a 31-38-5 record overall and a 20-18-0 record on its home ice. The Coyotes serve 11.9 penalty minutes per game to rank fourth in NHL play.

Vancouver has a 21-12-4 record on the road and a 46-21-8 record overall. The Canucks have a 26-7-1 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Wednesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Canucks won the previous matchup 2-1. Hughes scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has 21 goals and 35 assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has nine goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has scored 33 goals with 52 assists for the Canucks. Nils Hoglander has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Travis Boyd: out for season (pectoral), Barrett Hayton: out (lower body).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (knee), Elias Lindholm: day to day (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.