Canucks sign forward Andrei Kuzmenko to two-year extension

The 26-year-old rookie has been a rare bright spot in Vancouver this season with 21 goals and 43 points in 47 games.

Andrei Kuzmenko has 21 goals and 43 points in 47 games with the Canucks this season. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)
The Vancouver Canucks signed winger Andrei Kuzmenko to a two-year, $11-million contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

The 26-year-old rookie has been a rare bright spot in Vancouver this season, registering 21 goals and 43 points in 47 games. Kuzmenko signed a one-year deal with the Canucks during the offseason after spending the previous eight seasons in the KHL.

