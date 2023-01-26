Canucks sign forward Andrei Kuzmenko to two-year extension
The 26-year-old rookie has been a rare bright spot in Vancouver this season with 21 goals and 43 points in 47 games.
The Vancouver Canucks signed winger Andrei Kuzmenko to a two-year, $11-million contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.
Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Andrei Kuzmenko on a two-year extension with an average annual value of $5.5 million. pic.twitter.com/1hs6WHsaLz
The 26-year-old rookie has been a rare bright spot in Vancouver this season, registering 21 goals and 43 points in 47 games. Kuzmenko signed a one-year deal with the Canucks during the offseason after spending the previous eight seasons in the KHL.
