Canucks sign forward Andrei Kuzmenko to two-year extension

Andrei Kuzmenko has 21 goals and 43 points in 47 games with the Canucks this season. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks signed winger Andrei Kuzmenko to a two-year, $11-million contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Andrei Kuzmenko on a two-year extension with an average annual value of $5.5 million. pic.twitter.com/1hs6WHsaLz — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 26, 2023

The 26-year-old rookie has been a rare bright spot in Vancouver this season, registering 21 goals and 43 points in 47 games. Kuzmenko signed a one-year deal with the Canucks during the offseason after spending the previous eight seasons in the KHL.

