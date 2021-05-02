Canucks place forward Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brandon Sapienza, New York Daily News
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Following an allegation of sexual misconduct, the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks have placed former sixth overall draft pick Jake Virtanen on a leave of absence.

“We have become aware of the concerning allegations made against Jake Virtanen,” the Canucks organization said in a statement on Twitter. “Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously by us. We have engaged external expertise to assist in an independent investigation and we have placed the player on leave as we await more information.”

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the league is aware of the allegations.

“We are aware of this issue and have been in contact with the club regarding appropriate response,” Daly said. “We don’t have any further comment at this time.”

The woman accusing Virtanen is choosing to remain anonymous but spoke to Glacier Media and said that she and Virtanen agreed to meet in September 2017. She claims that Virtanen took her to a Vancouver hotel and sexually assaulted her.

“I couldn’t believe that I said no and he didn’t take that for an answer,” the unidentified woman told Glacier Media. “I felt violated and gross and wanted to leave.”

The woman also added that she contacted the police, but no charges have been filed.

Recommended Stories

  • Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave after sexual misconduct allegations

    The Canucks announced on Saturday that the team has placed forward Jake Virtanen on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct.

  • UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

    The UFC Vegas 25 results were littered with decision after decision, but the fight card finished strong with two blistering finishes in the main and co-main events. Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot Dominick Reyes rocked Jiri Prochazka and the Czech fighter returned the favor, all inside of the first two minutes of the UFC Vegas 25 main event. Reyes recovered and took Prochazka to the canvas. It didn't take Prochazka long to return the fight to the feet, where he unloaded on Reyes, hurting the former title contender. Reyes wasn't done, though, landing several combinations in the final moments of the round. Prochazka ate the shots and kept combing forward, bloodying Reyes's nose. The American answered with several more punches, but Prochazka seemed to take the shots better than Reyes and again answered with a blistering combination that shook Reyes before the round ended. Reyes started round two strong, unleashing with punch combinations and kicking Prochazka to the canvas. But the Czech kept pressing forward, showing little effect from the shots, as he kept throwing punches and kicks of his own. Reyes rocked him and Prochazka changed levels, looking for a takedown, instead getting caught in a guillotine choke. Reyes fell to his back, but couldn't finish the choke. Prochazka escaped and got up, Reyes dropped him with an upkick. Somehow surviving the brutal upkick, Prochazka again returned the fight to the feet. A few moments later, Prochazka backed Reyes up to the fence, unleashing a right elbow followed by a left spinning back elbow that dropped Reyes face down on the canvas. A former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion and just two fights into his UFC tenure, Prochazka is now expected to get a shot at the winner of the UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, which is scheduled for Sept. 4 at UFC 266. Faced with the fact that UFC president Dana White said he would get the title shot, Prochazka said simply, "Oh, okay. Yeah, I'm ready. Let's do that." "Before the UFC, all my fights were just teaching me and my team to get better and better to step into the UFC and take a title." UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes with spinning elbow Giga Chikadze finishes Cub Swanson with the Giga Kick The UFC Vegas 25 co-main event started with a lot of promise, but ended quickly with a brutal kick to the liver. Giga Chikadze and Cub Swanson exchanged several hard punches in the opening moments of the bout. Just as the fight started to flow, Chikadze unleashed his patented liver kick (aka the Giga Kick). The effects were immediately written across Swanson's tormented face as he fell to his knees. Chikadze hesitated, briefly thinking the referee might stop the fight. When the referee waited, Chikadze swarmed Swanson and landed a few punches that forced an end to the bout at 1:03 of round one. "I had to tell all of the guys in the Top 15 that I'm here. If you didn't know my name, now you know," Chikadze said after the fight. "I had to bring the fire." After the victory, Chikadze respectfully called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. "Max Holloway, it would be an honor to fight you because you are one of the best and I really want to fight you." UFC Vegas 25 results: Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson in co-main event https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1388703295942823936 Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby ends in disappointing split draw Ion Cutelaba put his fight with Dustin Jacoby at risk at Friday's weigh-in, grabbing Jacoby around the neck during their face-off. Luckily there wasn't a repeat of the Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose cancellation and the Cutelabla vs. Jacoby bout took place as planned. It was a toe-to-toe battle, but the end result left something to be desired. Jacoby started strong, looking much sharper on the feet, but Cutelaba eventually took him down. Jacoby got back to his feet fairly quickly every time, but Cutelaba took him down repeatedly throughout the round, landing punches or elbows after nearly every takedown. Cutelaba went back to the takedown in round two. It worked well for the first couple minutes, but Jacoby began stuffing them and keeping Cutelaba at bay with his jab and occasionally landing with his uppercut and right cross. Jacoby staggered Cutelaba with a right hand in the waning seconds of round two, but couldn't put him down. Jacoby started the final round with a hard kick to the body. Cutelaba kept swinging, but looked like he'd lost a step or two since the first round. Not as worried about the takedown as he was in round one, Jacoby was swinging with more power punches in the final frame. Cutelaba dug deep and kept firing back. Jacoby just missed with a huge flying knee and then went for a takedown of his own. Cutelaba stuffed it. Jacoby got the takedown on his next attempt, but it came with about 10 seconds left in the fight. When the scorecards were read, one judge saw it in favor of Jacoby, another in favor of Cutelaba, and the final judge ruled it a draw for an overall result of a split draw. UFC Vegas 25 results: Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (Photos courtesy of UFC) Manager says Kamaru Usman wants Michael Chiesa next at UFC 263 UFC Vegas 25 Live Results UFC Vegas 25 Main Card Main Event: Jiri Prochazka def Dominick Reyes by KO (elbows) at 4:29, R2Co-main Event: Giga Chikadze vs Cub Swanson by TKO (body kick and punches) at 1:03, R1Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)Sean Strickland def Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Merab Dvalishvili def Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 25 Prelims Luana Pinheiro def Randa Markos by disqualification (illegal upkick) at 4:16, R1TJ Brown def Kai Kamaka III by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)Luana Carolina def Poliana Botelho by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Loma Lookboonmee def Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Andreas Michailidis def KB Bhullar by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Filipe Colares def Luke Sanders by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-38, 29-28)

  • Canelo Alvarez reveals his brother was kidnapped days before fight against Rocky Fielding in 2018

    Canelo Alvarez negotiated with the kidnappers in the lead up to the fight.

  • Jiri Prochazka a work in progress despite impressive UFC debut, 9-fight KO streak

    “Throughout my career, I’ve always worked at upgrading my style,” Prochazka told Yahoo Sports.

  • NBA: Celtics G Marcus Smart suspended for threatening an official

    Smart drew a technical foul during Boston's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

  • Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul boxing match officially announced for June 6

    The "fight" will be held in Miami.

  • Breanna Stewart had the best April of any basketball player — even Stephen Curry

    Rings on rings for a 26-year-old superstar who has already run out of room to wear them all at once.

  • MLB fires advisor Alomar after sexual misconduct allegation

    Major League Baseball said on Friday it had fired special advisor Roberto Alomar after a review into an allegation of sexual misconduct against the Hall of Fame second baseman who won two World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays. At the request of MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred's office, an independent investigation was conducted by an external legal firm to review allegations reported by a baseball industry employee earlier this year involving Alomar in 2014.

  • Tom Brady beats Patrick Mahomes at top of NFLPA player sales list

    Brady's move to Tampa helped him surpass Mahomes and take back the top spot.

  • UFC on ESPN 23 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka double-dips for $100,000

    The UFC handed out four $50,000 bonuses after UFC on ESPN 23 on Saturday in Las Vegas – including a double-dip for Prochazka.

  • Talladega win means Brad Keselowski will start first at Kansas

    Keselowski got his first win of the season on Sunday.

  • Nikola Jokic blocks Zion Williamson at the rim to secure controversial win for Nuggets

    He wasn't called for a foul at the end of Wednesday night's game, but other angles of the block left plenty of Pelicans fans furious with the no-call.

  • NFL-Jaguars select quarterback Lawrence with top pick in quarterback-stacked NFL Draft

    (Reuters) -The Jacksonville Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio, as fans were welcomed back to the event a year after COVID-19 forced it to go a virtual format. The 21-year-old Lawrence, who finished as runner-up in voting for the Heisman Trophy awarded to college football's most outstanding player, was the consensus top pick for the struggling Jaguars, which went 1-and-15 last season. "I'm going to put the work in, I'm going to do what it takes," Lawrence, who led Clemson to three straight ACC championship titles, told reporters.

  • Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns stay atop Valspar leaderboard

    Second round co-leaders Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns each had an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys and stayed atop the leaderboard after Saturday's third round of the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla. Bradley, who also led after Thursday's first round, and Burns shot 2-under 69s to close Saturday at 14-under 199, good enough for a one-shot lead over Max Homa. The difference in the leaders' cards was that Burns' eagle came on the par-5 first hole at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course, while Bradley scored an eagle on the par-5 14th hole.

  • Red Wings blank Lightning in marathon shootout

    Sam Gagner scored in the eighth round of a shootout to give the Detroit Red Wings a 1-0 home win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Tampa Bay outshot Detroit in regulation and overtime, 33-15, but couldn't put anything past Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss, who recorded his second consecutive shutout. Tampa Bay started backup goalie Curtis McElhinney, who made 15 saves in what was his first start since April 22 and 11th of the season.

  • 7 simpler and more entertaining alternatives to NASCAR's convoluted All-Star Race format

    NASCAR's 2021 All-Star Race format features multiple inverts and six stages in just 100 laps. The race could be made simpler. And a lot better.

  • Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic to renew rivalry when Mavericks visit Warriors

    Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic continue what has turned into a very entertaining budding rivalry when the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in San Francisco. The Warriors (31-30) will take a four-game home winning streak into the matchup, but hold no home-court advantage over a Mavericks team (33-27) that has recorded one-sided victories in its last three visits to the San Francisco Bay Area, including 141-121 and 124-97 cakewalks in Chase Center last season. The clubs have met twice this season, both times in Dallas, where they split a high-scoring three-day, two-game sequence.

  • Bryce Harper ejected after yet another terrible call by MLB umpires

    MLB umpires just can't seem to get these calls right this season.

  • Micah Parsons thinks Washington got a steal with their 7th round pick

    Washington has added another defensive end to the roster, one that some see as a steal.

  • Tom Brady showed up to the Kentucky Derby in style

    Tom Brady showed up in a suit to the Kentucky Derby.