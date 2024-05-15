Canucks and Oilers tied 2-2 heading to game 5

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Oilers -149, Canucks +124; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers are in a 2-2 series tie in the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Oilers won 3-2 in the previous matchup.

Vancouver is 50-23-9 overall with a 19-10-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Canucks are 27-8-1 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Edmonton has a 49-27-6 record overall and a 24-10-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers have gone 49-13-2 when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has 17 goals and 75 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has scored seven goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 41 goals and 65 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has nine goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.8 assists, four penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Phillip Di Giuseppe: day to day (personal), Thatcher Demko: out (knee), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

Oilers: Adam Henrique: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.