Canucks look to clinch second round series over the Oilers in game 6

Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Oilers -197, Canucks +163; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Canucks lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to clinch the second round of the NHL Playoffs over the Edmonton Oilers in game six. The teams meet Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Canucks won the last meeting 3-2.

Edmonton has gone 49-27-6 overall with a 24-11-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have committed 321 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank ninth in the league.

Vancouver is 50-23-9 overall with a 20-10-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Canucks have a 47-7-9 record in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 32 goals and 100 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has scored nine goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has 17 goals and 75 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has scored seven goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, seven assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Adam Henrique: day to day (ankle).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (knee), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.