Canucks host the Oilers in game 7 of the second round

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Oilers -163, Canucks +137; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers face off in game seven of the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Saturday for the 11th time this season. The Oilers won 5-1 in the last meeting.

Vancouver is 50-23-9 overall with a 20-11-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Canucks have a +58 scoring differential, with 279 total goals scored and 221 allowed.

Edmonton has a 25-11-1 record in Pacific Division games and a 49-27-6 record overall. The Oilers have given up 236 goals while scoring 292 for a +56 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has 17 goals and 75 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has scored seven goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 32 goals and 100 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored seven goals with 14 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (knee), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

Oilers: Adam Henrique: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.