Canucks head coach Travis Green hilariously reacts to disallowed goal

The Vancouver Canucks' head coach did not appreciate the decision. (Sportsnet)

During the second period of Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, the Vancouver Canucks scored what they thought was a goal to take the lead, but unfortunately for the team, the "no goal" call on the ice was upheld and the contest remained tied at two.

Fortunately for the rest of us, Canucks head coach Travis Green’s shocked response to the news of his team being denied the go-ahead tally provided excellent entertainment value.

When McDonalds' soft serve machine is broken pic.twitter.com/Q4VA9iYUbI — Vanessa Jang (@vanessajang) January 11, 2020

With some simple lip reading, Green was clearly surprised and displeased by the verdict.

“What the f—, are you kidding me?”

During the play that was reviewed, Canucks forward Brock Boeser fired a shot from just below the faceoff dot in Buffalo’s end to Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton’s left, but the puck took an odd path.

It initially beat the 34-year-old netminder, but somehow went partially into the net and out the side netting, having never crossed the goal line.

After the game, Green explained his jolted expression and response.

“I think you can tell by my reaction that I was kind of shocked,” said the Canucks’ coach via Thomas Drance of The Athletic. “After I did that little breakdance I was praying that no one caught it. Obviously they did.”

Phantom goal or not, the Canucks went on to defeat the Sabres by a score of 6-3, cementing a 24-17-4 record on the season.

