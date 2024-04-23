Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko will miss Game 2 against Predators
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks will be without goalie Thatcher Demko when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday.
Coach Rick Tocchet says Demko is “day to day” and will be evaluated later in the day.
He will be replaced in net by backup Casey DeSmith.
Demko, 28, stopped 22 shots for the Canucks in a 4-2 Game 1 victory on Sunday night.
Demko missed a month after suffering a knee injury on March 9, but returned for Vancouver’s two final games of the regular season and finished with a 35-14-2 record, a .918 save percentage and five shutouts.
