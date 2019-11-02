Canucks' Quinn Hughes does not return after ugly ankle twist

Canucks' Quinn Hughes left Friday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks after twisting his ankle in the first period. (Photo by Derek Cain/NHLI via Getty Images)

If your last name is Hughes, Friday was a tough day at the office in the NHL.

Earlier in the night, Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils was crushed by Matt Niskanen of the Philadelphia Flyers and had to enter concussion protocol before returning to the ice.

A few hours later, his older brother — Quinn — left the Vancouver Canucks’ clash with the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center after twisting his ankle in the first period. The 20-year-old was skating in the neutral zone when his skate seemed to hit a rut in the ice and caused his ankle with violently twist.

The video below is not for the faint of heart.

Trying to figure out what happened with Quinn Hughes as he fell late in the 1st vs. ANA.



Thinking he may have caught a rut with his left skate, precipitating an awkward sequence where he kneed his own foot.



Hughes missed the last 5:04 minutes of the frame. pic.twitter.com/w1oT2Gyd0i — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) November 2, 2019

Hughes left the game immediately and did not return for the start of the second period. The Canucks’ official Twitter account later revealed that Hughes would not be coming back due to a lower-body injury.

Thankfully for Hughes, it doesn’t sound like things are too serious. Per Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre, he will be re-examined tomorrow and the team believes there is a chance he may be able to play against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Hughes has been fantastic in his first full season with the Canucks. He has a goal and nine assists while averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time in his first 12 games. Additionally, he has been a crucial part of the team’s impressive power play — one clicking at 25.5% entering Friday night.

The entire situation isn’t unlike the one seen less than two weeks ago when the ankle of Colorado Avalanche star Mikko Rantanen fell victim to some frozen water against the St. Louis Blues. He has missed Colorado’s last three games since the incident with what has been described as a lower-body injury and will not return in the near future, according to Rotoworld.

